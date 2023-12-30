1 Killed, 4 Injured In Ukrainian Strike In Russia's Belgorod

The governor of Belgorod said that attack killed one person and injured four others.

The attack killed one person and wounded four others, the governor of Belgorod said, adding the city's water supply system was damaged. Belgorod region borders northeast Ukraine and the city is 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Kharkiv, which was heavily hit by Russian forces on Friday morning according to Ukrainian authorities.

