1,723 Arrests In Latest 'Yellow Vest' Protests In France: Official

Some 136,000 people took part Saturday's "Yellow vest" protests in France. (FILE PHOTO)

A total of 1,723 people were arrested across France during the latest round of "yellow vest" protests, in which demonstrators clashed with riot police, the interior ministry said Sunday.

Of these, 1,220 were ordered held in custody, it said. Some 136,000 people took part Saturday's protests, around the same number as on December 1.

