1,500-Year-Old Madaba Mosaic Map Helps Archaeologists Find Lost City Of Tharais In Jordan

A remarkable archaeological breakthrough has brought the lost city of Tharais, a Byzantine-era settlement, back into the spotlight. Guided by the 1,500-year-old Madaba Mosaic Map, a team of researchers has uncovered what they believe to be the remnants of this ancient city near the southeastern edge of Jordan's Dead Sea, Popular Mechanics reported. The discovery, detailed in the journal Gephyra, reveals a vibrant Christian community with a self-sustaining economy, offering new insights into the region's historical and cultural tapestry.

Recognised as the oldest surviving cartographic depiction of the Holy Lands, the Madaba Mosaic Map was crafted during the reign of Emperor Justinian (527–565 A.D.). The map illustrates 157 biblical and historical sites, many of which remain undiscovered.

Among these is Tharais, a city from the Byzantine Empire that had eluded archaeologists until recently. The map, with its intricate details of settlements, rivers, and landmarks, served as a critical starting point for the research team led by Musallam R. al-Rawahneh, an associate professor at Mutah University specialising in archaeology and ancient Near Eastern studies. From 2021 to 2024, the team combined the ancient map's clues with modern tools to locate Tharais, narrowing their search to an area near the modern city of El-'Iraq.

Unearthing Tharais

The expedition was no small feat. The team used the Madaba Mosaic Map along with contemporary maps, satellite imagery, and field surveys. They uncovered compelling evidence of an ancient settlement near El-'Iraq after finding mosaic floors, glassware, and tools.

Among the most significant finds was a structure resembling a Byzantine basilica, characterised by an open-air central hall. Collaborations with Spanish and French institutions further enriched the discovery, as researchers identified Greek and Latin funerary inscriptions, indicating a Christian presence. A doorway consistent with Byzantine church architecture reinforced the site's religious significance.

"The prominence of Tharais on the Madaba Map and the discovery of a basilica church structure suggest that it served not only as an agricultural village but also as a sacred site and commercial rest stop," Mr Al-Rawahneh said in a Turkiye Today report.

Not just a religious centre, Tharais was also economically robust. Excavations revealed olive oil presses, windmills, and grape-crushing equipment, suggesting the city was self-sufficient and engaged in agricultural production.

The team plans to protect Tharais from the rapid urbanisation affecting El-'Iraq, preserving its historical significance for future generations. "Our aim is not just to uncover Tharai, but also to advocate for the protection of Jordan's rich cultural heritage," Mr Al-Rawahneh explained.