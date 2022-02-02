'Fellow Is Incapable Of...': Congress Slams KCR's Comment On PM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has criticised the Union Budget

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Union Budget, which has been condemned by the BJP, has also drawn criticism from the Congress.

Upset with the contents of the Union Budget, the Telangana Chief Minister, also known as KCR, had attacked PM Modi as someone who "dresses for elections", and that his Budget exemplifies "style without substance".

In a tweet, the Telangana Congress accused KCR of trying to divert attention from critical issues in the state.

"This fellow is not capable of issuing promised job notifications and he talks about rewriting Indian Constitution. Modi is child compared to KCR when it comes to diverting public attention," the Telangana Congress tweeted, along with a video of KCR criticising the Union Budget.

The Telangana BJP has also condemned the comments by KCR. "Strongly condemn the abusive language by KCR against the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Hon'ble Finance Minister. His frustration warrants a shock therapy which the people of Telangana are all set to administer soon," Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted. "KCR's behaviour is bordering on insanity. In his frustration, which has reached a peak, he even insulted Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution," the BJP leader said.

KCR doesn't mince words when he decides on a target. Ironically, he has been accused in the past of being the B-team for the BJP and his Telangana Rashtra Samiti, or TRS, has mostly backed the Modi government on key legislation in parliament.

KCR is upset that the Budget announcement provided for an arbitration centre for dispute resolution to be set up in Gujarat's GIFT City, when such a facility already exists in Hyderabad. "If the centre has magnanimity, they should have praised the Hyderabad centre. They should have appreciated Telangana government," he said. "How painful it is that the centre is behaving like this? Such a short-sighted Prime Minister for this country... We are feeling sad that we have such a narrow-minded centre," KCR said.