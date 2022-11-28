Telangana To Build 31 Km Long Metro Corridor To Connect Hyderabad With Airport

The project will be overseen by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation for the Airport Express Metro in Hyderabad on December 6, which is projected to connect the airport to the main city in just 20 minutes, officials have said.

The Chief Minister said the Airport Express Metro is a government-funded project and it would be completed in three years.

State minister KT Rama Rao said the 31km long project would cost the government approximately Rs 6,250 crore.

"Hyderabad is forging ahead. Happy to announce that CM KCR will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on December 9. This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 KM long & will be costing approximately Rs 6,250 cr," Mr Rao tweeted.

He said that the project will be overseen by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML).

"The project has been designed to reach Shamshabad Airport from any corner of the city in the shortest time," the Chief Minister's office said.

Several global companies are expected to establish their offices along the metro corridor.

"This metro project with international standards is designed under the Chief Minister's vision of promoting Hyderabad a cosmopolitan city. Connecting the Metro to the Airport became a top priority in the wake of increasing traffic congestion in Hyderabad City which is expanding massively with world-class investments," the release added.