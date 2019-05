Telangana police suspects revenge to be the motive behind the murder.

A man was hacked to death in broad daylight by a group of men while he was returning from a court hearing in Telangana.



“Mehboob Pasha was brutally murdered in Sangareddy area while he was returning to Hyderabad from a court hearing in Patancheru,” said police officer Chandra Shekar.



Police suspect revenge to be the motive behind the murder. A special team has been formed to arrest the killers.

More details awaited.