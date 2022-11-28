Xiaomi Buds 4, Xiaomi Watch S2 Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report

Xiaomi Watch S2 sport a circular dial, will come with variety of stylish straps

Highlights Xiaomi Buds 4 sport an in-ear design with a sizeable stem

They are expected to offer some sort of noise cancellation

The Xiaomi Watch S2 may come in 42mm, 46mm sizes

Xiaomi Buds 4 and Xiaomi Watch S2 will debut in China on December 1. The company will also unveil the flagship Xiaomi 13 series along with the Android 13-based MIUI 14 at the same event. Some of these devices could soon also make their way to India. The Chinese tech giant has kept the specifications and price details of these devices under wraps. A new report has now revealed the alleged pricing of the Xiaomi Buds 4 and Xiaomi Watch S2.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal (Twitter: @ishanagarwal24), the Xiaomi Buds 4 will be priced at CNY 600 (roughly Rs. 7,000). Xiaomi has confirmed that these true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be unveiled on December 1 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST).

The Xiaomi Buds are said to come in Moon Shadow Black, Salt Lake White, and Wilderness Green (translated) colours. They have an in-ear noise-cancelling design with a sizeable stem. It is unclear whether they will offer active noise cancellation (ANC) or passive noise cancellation. In comparison, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro cost CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,500) at launch.

The Xiaomi Watch S2 is tipped to come in two sizes — the 42mm variant in Black and Gold colours, whereas the 46mm model in Black and Silver colours. This smartwatch is expected to cost CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,500).

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has revealed that the Xiaomi Watch S2 will have a circular dial and will be offered with a variety of stylish straps. It will also feature a professional sports mode and a new health management system. To recall, its predecessor the Xiaomi Watch S1 was launched in China last year priced at CNY 1,049 (roughly Rs. 12,000). It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED touch-screen and packs a 470mAh battery.