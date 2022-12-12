Sony HT-A3000, HT-A5000 Soundbars With Dolby Atmos, 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India

Sony HT-A3000 and HT-A5000 are part of the companys premium A-series, which also includes the HT-A7000

Highlights Sony HT-A3000 has a rated output of 240W, while the HT-A5000 is 450W

There are also top-firing channels on the HT-A5000

Both soundbars support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Sony HT-A3000 and HT-A5000 soundbars have been launched in India, with combo packages for the soundbar systems priced at Rs. 83,980 onwards, depending on the configuration and additional speakers purchased. The new soundbars are part of the company's premium A-series of soundbars, which also includes the Sony HT-A7000 soundbar that was launched in India in January 2022. Both soundbars support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound formats, and can be used with Sony's range of compatible wireless subwoofers and rear speakers.

Sony HT-A3000 and HT-A5000 soundbars price and availability in India

The Sony HT-A3000 and HT-A5000 soundbars will be sold as combo packages in India, along with one of two compatible wireless subwoofers (already available in India) from the Japanese company. The Sony HT-A3000 and Sony SW3 subwoofer combo has a best buy price of Rs. 83,980 in India, while the HT-A5000 with the same SW3 subwoofer will retail at Rs. 1,11,980.

Buyers can also choose either soundbar with the more powerful Sony SW5 subwoofer for Rs. 1,10,980 and Rs. 1,38,980 respectively. You can further opt to include the RS3 wireless rear speakers for an additional Rs. 30,990, or the RS5 wireless rear speakers that will increase the price by Rs. 47,990.

It is worth noting that Sony is not selling the HT-A3000 or HT-A5000 soundbars on their own, and you will have to buy them with the SW3 subwoofer as a combo package, at the very least.

Both new soundbars are now available to buy through Amazon, and Sony's shopatsc.com portal. Availability will be expanded to include Sony Center and other major retail stores across India on December 14. The top-of-the-line Sony HT-A7000 is already available in India, priced at around Rs. 1,50,000 for the combo package with the SW3 subwoofer.

Sony HT-A3000 and HT-A5000 specifications and features

The Sony HT-A3000 is a 240W 3.1-channel soundbar, with three forward-firing speakers (left, centre, and right) and a dual-driver subwoofer built in. The more expensive HT-A5000 is a 450W 5.1.2-channel subwoofer, with three forward-firing speakers, two beam tweeters, two upward-firing speakers, and a built-in subwoofer. This is the primary difference between the two soundbars, with key functionality, format support, and specifications being largely the same on the two devices.

Both soundbars support sound formats up to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as Sony's 360 Spatial Sound with Sound Field Optimisation for proper sound tuning. When used with select Sony Bravia televisions, Sony's acoustic centre sync mode is also enabled.

In terms of connectivity, the Sony HT-A3000 and HT-A5000 primarily rely on HDMI ARC/eARC for connectivity with the television, streaming device, or home theatre system. There is one HDMI in port and a second HDMI out port, with the soundbars supporting 4K pass-through up to the Dolby Vision format. Additional connectivity options are available, with Optical (Toslink) and Bluetooth 5 supported.

The soundbars also support Wi-Fi connectivity, along with support for Chromecast, AirPlay, Spotify Connect. You also get voice assistant support for Alexa and Google Assistant. As mentioned, the soundbars can be wirelessly connected to the compatible SW3 and SW5 subwoofers, as well as the RS3 and RS5 rear speakers, which add additional capabilities and channels to the sound system with minimal wiring requirements.