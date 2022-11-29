Oppo Find X6 Pro Periscope Lens Hinted to Be Better Than That of Xiaomi 13 Pro

Oppo Find X6 Pro will improve image quality through hardware

Highlights Oppo Find X6 Pro may sport three 50-megapixel rear cameras

Xiaomi 13 Pro will enhance the picture quality via algorithm

Oppo Find X5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Oppo Find X6 Pro is tipped to feature a periscope zoom lens, unlike its predecessor. The smartphone's zoom lens may be better than the lens that the one expected to debut on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, according to a report. A known tipster has hinted via a recent leak that the Oppo Find X6 Pro will rely on its hardware to improve image quality. On the other hand, the smartphone from Xiaomi will reportedly depend on algorithms to enhance image quality. The Oppo Find X6 Pro is said to be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

A recent leak by tipster Digital Chat Station spotted by Notebookcheck suggests that the periscope lens of the Oppo Find X6 Pro will improve image quality through hardware. According to the report, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to enhance picture quality via "a new algorithm".

The upcoming smartphone from Oppo is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that was recently announced by Qualcomm.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro is also tipped to feature three 50-megapixel rear cameras. The camera setup could be led by a Sony IMX989 sensor with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It could also include a Sony IMX890 sensor and a Sony IMX890 sensor.

The current prototype of the Find X6 Pro (glass/ceramic version) reportedly has a thickness of around 9.3mm, and the thickness with the lens module could be around 14mm. A plain leather version of the handset has also been hinted and it is said to have a thickness of around 9.5mm, and the lens module is around 14mm.

The Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find X5 Lite were launched in February this year. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It has a 6.70-inch 10-bit QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.