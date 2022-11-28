Oppo Find N2 Said to Feature 7.1-Inch E6 AMOLED Display, More Specifications Tipped

Oppo Find N2 might launch by mid-December at Oppo Inno Day 2022 event.

The Oppo Find N2 is expected to succeed the Oppo Find N (pictured)

  • Oppo Find N2 might feature MariSilicon X ISP, Hasselblad optimisations
  • It is tipped to have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The Oppo Find N2 said to pack a 4,520mAh battery, 66W fast charging

Oppo Find N2 is believed to be the second-generation foldable flagship smartphone from the Chinese brand. It has reportedly bagged China Compulsory Certificate (3C) and is expected to make its debut in the country by mid-December. Now, a notable tipster has shared key specifications of the Oppo Find N2. It is said to feature a 7.1-inch E6 AMOLED inner display with a 1792x1920 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this foldable smartphone from Oppo may pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Oppo Find N2 specifications (rumoured)

The alleged Oppo Find N2 specifications surfaced online were spotted by tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The original Weibo post by Digital Chat Station has since been edited. It suggests that this foldable smartphone will get a 7.1-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,792x1,920 pixels resolution.

In addition, the Oppo Find N2 might also sport a 5.54-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 1,080x2,120 pixels resolution. This foldable smartphone from Oppo might be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, it might feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There could also be a 48-megapixel 114-degree ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32-megapixel IMX709 camera. It is said to feature a 32-megapixel camera on the cover and inner foldable display.

The Oppo Find N2 is tipped to also get MariSilicon X image signal processor (ISP) and Hasselblad optimisations. It could pack a 4,520mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The handset is said to be 14.6mm thin when folded and could weigh between 233g to 237g.

According to a recent report, the smartphone also received a 3C certification. The foldable smartphone has been tipped to launch in mid-December during Oppo Inno Day 2022. Oppo might also unveil the Oppo Find N2 Flip at the same event.

