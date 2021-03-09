2 Hide Gold Paste In Rectum, Caught At Coimbatore Airport: Report

The gold in paste form is being sent to experts for evaluation (Representational)

Customs officials have seized about 600 grams of gold in paste form from two people who arrived by an Air Arabia flight, sources said on Tuesday.

Airport sources said in the first case, 297 grams of gold was found concealed in the rectum of one person who landed in the early hours of Monday. The value of the contraband was put at Rs 13 lakh.

Similarly, 296 grams of gold was seized from the other person who had also hidden it in his rectum and the value was estimated to be over Rs 12.50 lakh.

The gold in paste form is being sent to experts for evaluation and the two are being interrogated, according to the sources.

