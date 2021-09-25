On Camera, Chairs Thrown At Congress Meet Over Local Polls In Tamil Nadu

A man throws a chair at a Congress meeting in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

A meeting of the Congress party in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district descended into chaos after people started fighting inside a room where party workers and leaders had gathered to discuss plans for a local body election.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, was present at the meeting, news agency ANI reported. Sivaganga is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Karti Chidambaram.

In visuals, two men are seen hurling plastic chairs at some people near the door of the hall and chasing them away. The fight happened between two factions of the local Congress unit, ANI reported, adding the police has taken control of the situation and cleared the room.

On September 12, a video emerged on social media in which P Chidambaram was seen arguing with a party worker over the local body election. Reports say some of the Congress workers want to replace local functionaries and leaders to strengthen the party in the area.

Local body elections will be held in 28 districts in Tamil Nadu on October 9.