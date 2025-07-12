Gingee Fort Joins UNESCO Heritage List As Part Of Maratha Military Landscapes

Tamil Nadu's historic Gingee Fort, often hailed as the "Troy of the East", has received global recognition, being inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the Maratha Military Landscapes of India.

"Delighted that Gingee Fort, famously known as the 'Troy of the East', has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site as part of the Maratha Military Landscapes of India. This majestic hill fortress now joins Tamil Nadu's proud list of UNESCO sites including the Great Living Chola Temples, the monuments at Mamallapuram, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway and the Western Ghats," Chief Minister MK Stalin said, celebrating the honour.

"A proud moment for Tamil Nadu and its enduring cultural heritage," he added.

Located in Viluppuram district, Gingee Fort is one of the most impregnable forts in India, perched dramatically across three rocky hills - Krishnagiri, Rajagiri, and Chandrayandurg - and fortified with high walls, deep moats, and hidden passageways.

Its origins date back to the 9th century, with significant fortifications added by the Cholas, the Vijayanagara kings, the Marathas, the Mughals, and later, the French and the British.

The fort gained prominence under Shivaji's son Rajaram Chhatrapati, who took refuge here during the Mughal siege of Jinji in the late 17th century, turning it into a key outpost of Maratha resistance in the south.

Now part of the UNESCO-recognised Maratha Military Landscapes, Gingee Fort's inclusion underscores not just its architectural ingenuity but also its strategic and historic significance in India's military history.

Experts say, with this addition, Tamil Nadu further strengthens its position as a custodian of India's diverse cultural and architectural heritage on the global stage.