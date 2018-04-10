Cauvery Issue Live: "We Don't Want IPL, We Want Cauvery Management Board," Say Protesters

Cauvery Issue: The IPL venue in Chennai, MA Chidambaram stadium, turned into a virtual fortress with the deployment of 4,000 policemen.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: April 10, 2018 17:57 IST
Cauvery Issue: Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi workers gathered outside the MAC Stadium.

Chennai:  Amid raging dispute over the Cauvery issue, workers of a Tamil outfit, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), gathered outside MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. The party workers are protesting against the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches being held at the stadium. 

The Chidambaram stadium earlier in the day turned into a virtual fortress with 4,000 policemen including commandos and members of the Rapid Action Force, news agency PTI reported. IPL tie involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is to be held at 8 pm today. 

Earlier, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and his peer Rajinikanth also voiced concern about the Tamil Nadu capital hosting IPL Matches as centre delays the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board.
 

Here are the live updates on the Cauvery IPL protests outside the IPL Venue, MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.




Apr 10, 2018
17:55 (IST)
Heavy security has been deployed at all roads leading to the IPL venue in Chennai. 
Apr 10, 2018
17:41 (IST)
Political parties and fringe groups have been demanding cancellation or postponement of all seven IPL matches in Chennai till the centre constitutes the Cauvery Management Board. Read here
Apr 10, 2018
17:35 (IST)
The central government was reprimanded by the top court on Monday for ignoring its orders on setting up the regulatory body.

Apr 10, 2018
17:35 (IST)
Over the past one week, Tamil Nadu has witnessed several protests against the delay in constitution the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) by the centre in compliance with the February 16 order of the Supreme Court. 

Apr 10, 2018
17:32 (IST)
Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) workers protesting outside MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the CSK versus KKR IPL match at 8 pm, carried black balloons. "We do not want IPL, we want Cauvery Management Board," the party workers were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Apr 10, 2018
17:16 (IST)
IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla met Union Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba over security regarding matches in Chennai, news agency ANI reported. He was assured that proper arrangements have been made.

