Cauvery Issue Live: 'We Don't Want IPL, We Want Cauvery Management Board,' Say Protesters

Chennai: Amid raging dispute over the Cauvery issue, workers of a Tamil outfit, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), gathered outside MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. The party workers are protesting against the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches being held at the stadium.
The Chidambaram stadium earlier in the day turned into a virtual fortress with 4,000 policemen including commandos and members of the Rapid Action Force, news agency PTI reported. IPL tie involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is to be held at 8 pm today.
Earlier, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and his peer Rajinikanth also voiced concern about the Tamil Nadu capital hosting IPL Matches as centre delays the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board.
Heavy security has been deployed at all roads leading to the IPL venue in Chennai.
Political parties and fringe groups have been demanding cancellation or postponement of all seven IPL matches in Chennai till the centre constitutes the Cauvery Management Board. Read here.
The central government was reprimanded by the top court on Monday for ignoring its orders on setting up the regulatory body.
Over the past one week, Tamil Nadu has witnessed several protests against the delay in constitution the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) by the centre in compliance with the February 16 order of the Supreme Court.
Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) workers protesting outside MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the CSK versus KKR IPL match at 8 pm, carried black balloons. "We do not want IPL, we want Cauvery Management Board," the party workers were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
