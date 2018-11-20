2 Women Die Of Swine Flu In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: November 20, 2018 21:15 IST
The women died in a government hospital in Coimbatore (Representational)

Coimbatore: 

Two women, one of them pregnant, have died of swine flu at the government hospital, sources in the facility said Tuesday.

22-year-old Baby, from Tirupur, was hospitalised on November 17 with fever and tested positive for swine flu, the sources said.

The pregnant woman died Monday night, they said.

Similarly, 50-year-old Veerammal from Pollachi in the district, who had been undergoing treatment for swine flu since November 18, also died, the sources said.

Since October, 62 people have died of various types of fever, including swine flu and dengue, both in the government and private hospitals, they said.

