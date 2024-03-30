The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance Raised The Bar For Automotive Excellence

The standard of automative brilliance leveled up when the Oberoi Udaivilas turned into a stunning backdrop for an exhibition of automotive heritage and luxury lifestyle; The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance. The distinguished event brought together esteemed judges, renowned guests and enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate automotive excellence and timeless elegance under one roof. Alongside redefining elegance in Asia, the distinguished gathering also commemorated the glorious 90th anniversary of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts.

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts has promoted and preserved Indian heritage throughout the course of its illustrious history, all while hosting vintage car rallies across its award-winning properties. The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance went a step ahead when it showcased the finest vintage and classic automobiles and motorcycles from India and abroad. The event featured cars from various royal garages, including Udaipur, Jodhpur, Gondal, Tehri-Garhwal, and Baroda. In homage to the late Mr. P.R.S. Oberoi, the showcase also presented a selection of Oberoi family cars, which was a perfect tribute to his legacy.

Set against the scenic Lake Pichola and traditional architecture of the resort, this event celebrated the remarkable craftsmanship of the world's most sought-after vehicles, many of which are owned by Indian royalty and private collectors. It gave a glimpse into the restoration of some of the rarest and most historically significant automobiles, which have been preserved over generations.

The esteemed panel of judges used their expertise to evaluate the exceptional entries across various classes. It comprised industry experts and automotive connoisseurs including Ms. Sandra Button, Chairperson of the prestigious and globally renowned Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, who served as Chief Judge; as well as multiple world champions Giacomo Agostini and Jacky Ickx. The event was expertly convened by noted automotive authority Simon Kidston. Ms. Sandra Button emphasized the event's role in preserving and celebrating India's automotive legacies.

Each class represented a distinct era and category, which showcased diversity of craftsmanship in the automotive sphere and how far it has evolved. From "Motoring for the Masses - India" and "Dawn of the Jet Age - Cadillacs" to "Cars of the Maharajahs - Mysore", "Post War Sportscars", "Custom Classics & Prototypes", and "Defining Legends of the Modern Age", each class came with its own story of automotive heritage.

An exclusive show by renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also took place, which complemented the timeless elegance of the automobiles on display. An exclusive poster created by the renowned automobile artist, Tim Layzell was also unveiled. A watchmaking class by IWC and a jewellery display by Piaget showcased their intricate artistry and innovation. TimeValle also presented a special showcase of exquisite timepieces, adding another tier of luxury to the event. The iconic BMW 328, which was flown in from Germany, made an appearance and garnered widespread attention. This classic car symbolizes the brand's rich automotive heritage and enhanced the diverse collection of vehicles at The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance. As a proud sponsor of The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance, BMW reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of automotive excellence and heritage preservation. The partnership underscores the BMW's dedication to craftsmanship, innovation and the pursuit of perfection.

Moet Hennessy India joined as the official celebration partner, enhancing the experience with their exceptional champagnes, wines, and spirits from around the world, while Stefano Ricci showcased their exclusive sartorial line in a captivating pop-up.

Mr. Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, expressed his delight at hosting and promoting the celebration of beauty, innovation, and craftsmanship that has defined a century of the world's most exceptional automobiles. He emphasized the significance of The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance in promoting India's automotive heritage on the global stage.

Mr. Manvendra Singh Barwani, who is the curator of The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance, echoed this sentiment and described the event as an exclusive showcase of automotive history which elevated the heritage of automobile culture and history of India to an international level.

The resounding success of The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance event has drawn acclaim from participants, guests, and industry insiders alike; positioning it as a cornerstone of the global concours community for years to come. With its unparalleled showcase of automotive heritage and a sophisticated lifestyle, the event embodied a celebration of innovation and craftsmanship that transcended borders.