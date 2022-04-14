Embassy Of Russia Has A Verified Handle On Koo App

The handle has the most memorable moments in the history of Russian-Indian friendship

Heralding the 75th year of diplomatic ties and friendship between India and Russia, the Russian Embassy in India has shared a video on multilingual microblogging platform - Koo - which showcases key moments between leaders, diplomats and eminent personalities from the two countries over the decades.

Kooing in Hindi from the official handle @rusembindia, the Embassy reflected with great pride and administration the most memorable moments in the history of Russian-Indian friendship.

The scintillating video on Koo evokes nostalgia. It showcases snippets into the visits and dialogues exchanged by the Prime Ministers and Presidents of both countries over the years, cultural engagements between artistes, as well as cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma's space mission in 1984 onboard the Soviet Salyut 7 space station. Ties between India and the then Soviet Union officially commenced prior to India's independence from British rule - on April 13, 1947.

The Russian Embassy in India - which joined Koo in October 2021 - actively shares updates on various diplomatic initiatives and developments in Hindi and English, connecting with users from across the country on the app.

