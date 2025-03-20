Karnataka Government Proposes 100% Pay Hike For Chief Minister, Ministers

Karnataka lawmakers - from the Chief Minister down to MLAs - will vote on doubling their salaries, as well as those of top government officials like the Assembly Speaker and the Leader of the Opposition.

They will also vote, possibly tomorrow, on expansive increases to other facilities, ranging from a 50 per cent increase in pensions and air/rail travelling allowances.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters, "The justification is that their expenditures are also going up... the common man is suffering, and MLAs are also suffering."

"Recommendations have come from MLAs and others... and that is why decision has been taken by the Chief Minister. Everybody has to survive," he said.

Mr Parameshwara's colleague, HB Patil, also voiced support, telling news agency ANI, "There is nothing wrong in the salary and perks of MLAs being raised..." and comparing the existing salaries to that paid to the Prime Minister and senior government officials in Singapore.

The proposals, however, have been questioned by the government's critics, including the BJP, which has pointed to the dire condition of the state economy.

Karnataka's Proposed Pay Hike

The Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill proposes changes to a 1956 law to double the Chief Minister's salary - from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,50,000 per month - and that of a minister to Rs 1,25,000 per month from Rs 60,000 per month.

For the rest, MLAs and MLCs' pay could go up from Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000 per month.

And for all there may also a big jump in pensions - from Rs 55,000 to Rs 95,000 per month.

This includes additional payments under the eighth provision of Section 11A of the bill.

Travel allowances, i.e., for air and rail tickets, could be increased Rs 3,50,000 per month as opposed to Rs 2,50,000 per month earlier; this does not include a proposed Rs 60,000 per month (up from Rs 40,000 per month) for travel in their respective constituencies.

Medical allowances, telephone charges, and postal charges could increase from the current Rs 85,000 to Rs 1,10,000 per month.

The bill also proposes a 67 per cent increase in salaries for the Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman - from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per month.

Their 'sumptuary allowances' could also go up to Rs 5,00,000 per month.

And their House Rent Allowances, as well as those of the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Whips of the treasury and opposition benches, could go up to Rs 2,50,000 per month.

Their deputies could also see pay hikes; salaries may go up to Rs 80,000 per month.

The increased pay proposals have, however been questioned by the opposition BJP, which has pointed to what they say is the poor condition of the state economy.

Surprisingly, even a member of the ruling Congress has raised doubts.

HD Ranganath, the party's MLA from the Kunigal seat, told ANI, "I am not very sure about this. I am a doctor and MLA... there are other MLAs who need a basic salary but, if they give a hike, it shouldn't be more than 20 per cent."

