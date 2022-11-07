Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express Services To Begin From November 11

The Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express trial run began from Chennai today.

Indian Railways on Monday started the trial run of to be launched Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express from Chennai's MG Ramachandran Central Railway station.

The Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Modi on November 11, the first such indigenously-built high-speed rail in the southern part of India and the country's fifth.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

The government has dedicated significant efforts towards strengthening the 'Make in India' campaign through the Vande Bharat Express.

In his address to the nation on August 15, 2021, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi announced that during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of the country.

What is unique about Vande Bharat Express?

Speed, safety, and service are the hallmarks of this train. Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a Railways Production unit, has been the force behind the system integration of these rails in just 18 months.

The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with a better travel experience for passengers. This train is the next major leap for Indian Railways in terms of speed and convenience.

Besides, all coaches are equipped with automatic doors; a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating.

Each Vande Bharat Express has a total seating capacity of 1,128 passengers

Safety Aspects:

The Vande Bharat 2.0 trains have the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System) for enhanced safety in operations. There will be improved security with four emergency windows added in every coach.

What does Union Budget for 2022-23 have for Vande Bharat Express?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains will be developed and manufactured during the next three years.

