What Is Solar Maximum And How Will It Affect Earth in 2025?

The Solar Maximum is a period of heightened solar activity, which is marked by increased sunspots, solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Roughly every 11 years, at the height of the solar cycle, the Sun's magnetic poles flip. This year is said to be the peak of Solar Cycle 25, bringing significant impacts on Earth and space.

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) announced last year that the Sun has entered its solar maximum period, which could continue for another year.

Also Read | When The Sun Dies: What It Means For Earth

How Will It Affect The Earth?

The solar maximum's effects on Earth's climate are lesser as compared to human-driven climate change, resulting in a rise in temperatures. However, there will be disruptions to technology and infrastructure because of solar activities.

1) There will be an increase in the sunspots, which are cooler and darker areas on the Sun's surface. The sunspots will appear during the Solar Maximum.

"During solar maximum, the number of sunspots, and therefore, the amount of solar activity, increases," Jamie Favors, director, Space Weather Program at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said as quoted by NASA. "This increase in activity provides an exciting opportunity to learn about our closest star - but also causes real effects at Earth and throughout our solar system."

Also Read | Alien Landing Strips? Airports Could Guide Aliens to Earth, Study Suggests

2) The increased solar activity means more radiation, which can damage satellite electronics, causing satellites to deorbit.

"Solar Cycle 25 sunspot activity has slightly exceeded expectations," Lisa Upton, co-chair of the Solar Cycle Prediction Panel and lead scientist at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas, said as quoted by NASA. "However, despite seeing a few large storms, they aren't larger than what we might expect during the maximum phase of the cycle."

3) Solar flares can release powerful bursts of radiation, disrupting satellite navigation, GPS systems and radio broadcasts. Powerful CMEs can induce geomagnetic storms, causing power outages and damage to electrical infrastructure.

4) Increased radiation levels also pose health risks to astronauts and passengers on high-altitude flights.

"While the Sun has reached the solar maximum period, the month that solar activity peaks on the Sun will not be identified for months or years," Elsayed Talaat, director of space weather operations at NOAA, said last year in a press statement.

5) High solar activity means auroras will be visible amid increased frequency and intensity of Northern and Southern Lights due to charged particles from the Sun interacting with Earth's atmosphere. However, a report by Space.com mentioned that auroras are visible at any time in the solar cycle, even during solar minimum as the sun doesn't stop sending energetic particles just because its activity has reduced.

Experts have advised people to monitor reliable sources like NASA and NOAA for updates on solar activity and space weather. They must shield sensitive electronics and infrastructure from solar radiation and design redundant systems.