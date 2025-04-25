What If You Could Live Forever? Scientists Explore Quantum Immortality

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Quantum immortality suggests consciousness may transfer to alternate realities. This theory stems from Hugh Everett's many-worlds interpretation of physics. Further research is required to explore its implications for mortality and consc

Scientists have proposed a mind-bending concept known as quantum immortality, which suggests that our consciousness may never truly die but instead shift to an alternate reality upon encountering death. This theory is based on physicist Hugh Everett's many-worlds theory, which proposes the existence of multiple parallel universes.

According to researchers, every time we face death in one universe, our consciousness would supposedly transfer to another universe where we survive. This raises intriguing possibilities, including the notion that we may have experienced multiple catastrophic events without being aware of them.

A recent online video by TikTok user @joli.artist has sparked discussion about quantum immortality, with some users exploring its implications and potential consequences. Physicists Frank Pollman and Ruben Verresen have also contributed to the discussion, suggesting that strong interactions can stop decay entirely and lead to sustained oscillations between decay and rebirth.

"Until now, the assumption was that quasiparticles in interacting quantum systems decay after a certain time," said physicist Frank Pollman of the Technical University of Munich back in June 2019.

"We now know that the opposite is the case: strong interactions can even stop decay entirely."

"The result of the elaborate simulation: admittedly, quasiparticles do decay; however, new, identical particle entities emerge from the debris," said physicist Ruben Verresen of the Technical University of Munich and the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems.

"If this decay proceeds very quickly, an inverse reaction will occur after a certain time, and the debris will converge again. This process can recur endlessly, and a sustained oscillation between decay and rebirth emerges."

While the concept of quantum immortality is still speculative, it challenges traditional notions of mortality and the nature of consciousness. Further research is needed to fully understand the implications of this theory.