Stool Transplants Show Promise As New Treatment For Parkinson's Disease

Currently, no cure exists for Parkinson's, but treatments and surgeries can alleviate symptoms.

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers from Ghent University Hospital have found that stool transplants from healthy donors may improve symptoms in Parkinson's patients.

Parkinson's disease is a debilitating neurodegenerative disorder affecting millions globally. While treatments exist to manage symptoms, there is no cure. This new study suggests that manipulating the gut microbiome through stool transplants could offer a new approach.

"Our results are really encouraging!" said Dr Arnout Bruggeman, researcher at VIB-UGent-UZ Ghent and first author of the study. "After twelve months, participants who received the healthy donor stool transplant showed a significant improvement in their motor score, the most important measure for Parkinson's symptoms."

The study involved transplanting stool from healthy donors into Parkinson's patients in the early stages of the disease. After one year, patients who received the transplants showed significant improvement in motor function, a key measure of Parkinson's severity. Interestingly, the benefits seemed to increase over time, suggesting potentially long-lasting effects.

Researchers believe the gut microbiome, the trillions of bacteria residing in our intestines, may play a role in Parkinson's disease. By introducing healthy bacteria from donors, they may be able to restore balance in the gut and influence the progression of the disease.

"Our study provides promising hints that FMT can be a valuable new treatment for Parkinson's disease," said Professor Roosmarijn Vandenbroucke. "More research is needed, but it offers a potentially safe, effective, and cost-effective way to improve symptoms and quality of life for millions of people with Parkinson's disease worldwide."

"Our next step is now to obtain funding to try to determine which bacteria have a positive influence. This could lead to the development of a 'bacterial pill' or other targeted therapy that could replace FMT in the future," said Professor Debby Laukens.

While the results are promising, further research is needed to confirm these findings and determine if stool transplants can slow disease progression. Additionally, scientists are working to identify the specific gut bacteria responsible for the positive effects. This could lead to the development of targeted therapies, such as a "bacterial pill," eliminating the need for stool transplants altogether.

This discovery offers a beacon of hope for millions of people living with Parkinson's disease. With further research, stool transplants or derived therapies could become a valuable tool in managing and potentially even slowing the progression of this debilitating condition.