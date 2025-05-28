Solar Eruptions Are Killing Off SpaceX's Starlink Satellites, NASA Study Reveals

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Solar eruptions are reducing the lifespan of satellites in orbit. NASA reports geomagnetic storms speed up satellite re-entries significantly. Starlink satellites face reduced lifespans, re-entering up to 10 days sooner.

Solar eruptions are impacting the lifespan of satellites in Earth's orbit, especially large constellations like SpaceX's Starlink. According to a report by New Scientist, the sun's 11-year activity cycle, known as the solar maximum, peaked in late 2024, causing increased geomagnetic storms. The study, led by NASA scientist Denny Oliveira, found that these storms cause satellites to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere faster than expected, reducing their lifespan by up to 10 days.

"We found that when we have geomagnetic storms, satellites re-enter faster than expected [without solar activity]," he said.

With over 7,000 Starlink satellites currently in orbit and thousands more planned, the effect is significant. SpaceX aims to have over 30,000 satellites orbiting the Earth in the future. This rapid expansion has led to a notable increase in satellite re-entries, with several occurring each week.

According to Mr Oliveira, this is a historic phenomenon, with multiple satellites re-entering simultaneously. "It's the first time in history we have so many satellites re-entering at the same time. Between 2020 and 2024, 523 Starlink satellites were tracked re-entering our atmosphere, where they are designed to entirely burn up. In a few years, we will have satellites re-entering every day," he added.

Starlink satellites typically re-enter the Earth's atmosphere at the end of their life, either intentionally or due to atmospheric drag when they fail. However, recent geomagnetic events have accelerated this process. According to NASA scientist Denny Oliveira, 37 Starlink satellites re-entered the atmosphere after just five days, a significant reduction from the typical duration of over 15 days.

Potential Benefits:

Some experts believe that increased re-entries could help remove dead satellites from orbit, reducing collision risks. However, this also limits the use of satellites in lower orbits and raises concerns about debris surviving atmospheric re-entry.

Concerns and Implications:

Collision Risks: With thousands of satellites planned for launch, the risk of collisions increases. Starlink satellites are already involved in numerous close encounters, with one instance prompting the European Space Agency to perform an evasive manoeuvre.

Atmospheric Impact: The burning of satellites in the atmosphere could alter its chemistry, potentially affecting the climate. Experts warn that the accumulation of aluminium oxide from burning satellites could lead to unforeseen consequences.

Astronomical Impact: The brightness of Starlink satellites can interfere with astronomical observations, prompting concerns from the International Astronomical Union and American Astronomical Society.