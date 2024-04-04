Solar Eclipse To Rising Saturn: How To Catch Rare Celestial Events In April

As April unfolds, sky watchers and astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat with a lineup of celestial events set to grace the night sky. From the ‘Mother of Dragons' comet to the planet Jupiter, this month promises a spectacle of cosmic wonders, according to NASA.

Mars and Saturn

In the first half of April, early risers can see Mars and Saturn rising together in the morning sky. You will find them low in the east, about 10 degrees above the horizon if you look about half an hour before sunrise. They will be very close to Earth throughout the second week of April, but the closest on April 10 and 11.

Jupiter

On the evening of April 10, you ca spot the Moon with Jupiter in the western sky. Jupiter can be recognised with a bright, steady light low in the west after sunset all month. The Moon, just a few days past its "new moon" phase, will be crescent-shaped, showing only 7% of its lit-up surface.

‘Mother of Dragons' comet

April is the prime time to observe the comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, a.k.a the ‘Mother of Dragons' comet. This has reportedly been increasing in brightness and is easily visible with binoculars or a small telescope, especially in areas away from bright city lights. The comet will be positioned just below the Moon and slightly to the right of Jupiter. However, time is of the essence, as it will drop below 10 degrees above the horizon within an hour after sunset and will set shortly after. For the best chance, find a straight line of view toward the horizon and start looking just after dusk. After mid-April, the comet will get too close to the Sun for us to see and it will become dimmer and harder to spot once it moves away from the Earth.

Total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is on its way on April 8, and it is something you would not want to miss. We have been lucky to be able to witness two total eclipses in the past few years - first in 2017 and now in April. The next total solar eclipse will not happen for another 21 years. You can enjoy the experience in NASA's live webcast as well, where they will be streaming from multiple locations as the Moon's shadow travels across the country.