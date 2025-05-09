Scientists Use Underwater Volcano To Improve Eruption Prediction

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Scientists study Axial Seamount to improve eruption prediction models. The underwater volcano is located off the Pacific Northwest coast. Current projections suggest an eruption could occur by year-end.

Scientists are using an underwater volcano off the coast of the Pacific Northwest to refine their models for predicting volcanic eruptions. Axial Seamount, located on the Juan de Fuca Ridge, provides a unique opportunity for researchers because its eruptions are frequent and, crucially, don't pose a direct threat to human life.

Current forecasts project that the volcano, known as Axial Seamount, could erupt anytime between now and the end of the year, according to Bill Chadwick, a volcanologist and research professor at Oregon State University.

“This volcano is similar to the ones in Hawaii that erupt very fluid lavas,” Bill Chadwick told NBC. “They tend to inflate like a balloon in between eruptions. At Axial, the seafloor is actually rising, and that's a big signal.”

“There's no explosion or anything, so it would really have no impact on people,” Chadwick said. “Even if you were out on a boat right over the seamount when it's erupting, you probably would never know it.”

By closely monitoring Axial Seamount, scientists can test their forecasting methods and improve their understanding of the processes leading up to an eruption. This knowledge can then be applied to volcanoes on land, potentially saving lives and resources.

The underwater location also offers a less complicated environment for studying eruptions, as the absence of human activity reduces the number of variables affecting the data. This focus has allowed scientists to develop advanced monitoring systems, so they can test models and refine strategies. This model can then be transported to other active volcanoes on land.