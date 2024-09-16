Scientists Discover Mysterious Structures Hidden Under The Surface of Mars

The findings were presented by Bart Root from Delft University of Technology (TU Delft)

Recent research on Mars' gravity field has revealed massive, hidden structures beneath the planet's surface, where an ancient ocean once flowed. According to Science Alert, scientists made the remarkable discovery by combining data from multiple space missions and advanced modelling. The findings revealed that the the Martian mantle's active processes may be fueling the growth of Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the solar system. Bart Root from Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) presented these fascinating findings at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) in Berlin, shedding new light on the Red Planet's mysterious interior.

''These dense structures could be volcanic in origin or could be compacted material from ancient impacts. We've identified about 20 features of varying sizes scattered around the area near the north polar cap, one of which even resembles the shape of a dog. There seems to be no evidence of these features at the surface. However, gravity data offers us an intriguing glimpse into the older history of the northern hemisphere of Mars,'' said Dr. Root.

Dr Root and his research team employed an innovative approach to probe the internal structure of Mars. By analysing minute deviations in the orbits of satellites, they investigated the planet's gravity field, gaining insights into its internal mass distribution. This data was then integrated into advanced models that incorporated new findings from NASA's InSight mission, including the thickness and flexibility of the Martian crust, dynamics of the planet's mantle and deep interior processes.

The density map revealed that the northern polar features are denser than their surroundings by about 300-400 kg/m³. The study also provided new insights into the underworld of Tharsis Rise, home to Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the solar system. Dr Root and his team discovered a vast, lightweight structure approximately 1,750 kilometres wide, located 1,100 kilometres beneath the surface that is causing the Tharsis region to bulge upward.

''The NASA InSight mission has provided us with crucial new data about Mars' rigid outer layer. This forces us to rethink our understanding of how Olympus Mons and its surrounding region are supported. It suggests that Mars might still be experiencing active movements in its interior, which could affect and even create new volcanic features on the surface'', Dr Root added.

Mars' volcanic activity is a topic of ongoing debate. While there are no currently active volcanoes on the planet, recent research suggests that the Tharsis region has experienced resurfacing in the relatively recent geological past. This finding implies that Mars may have been volcanically active more recently than previously thought.