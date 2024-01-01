NASA Marks New Year 2024 With Stunning Image Of Celestial Fireworks. See Post

NASA shared the picture taken by Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Many countries across the globe bid goodbye to 2023 and ushered in 2024, signalling the start of 12 new months of hope and positivity. US space agency NASA also marked the occasion with a stunning image of celestial fireworks created by a stellar explosion. Taking to Instagram, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared the picture taken by Chandra X-ray Observatory. It depicts GK Persei, a sort of mini-supernova that first lit up Earth's skies more than a century ago.

"This stellar show captured by @NASAChandraXRay is a nova called GK Persei. It's an example of a "classical nova," or an outburst of mass caused by a thermonuclear explosion on the dense surface of a white dwarf star," the space agency captioned the post.

"This often happens when a white dwarf and a larger star - often a red giant - orbit each other. Together, they become a binary star system. The white dwarf rips material from its companion star, and if enough borrowed mass accumulates on the surface of the white dwarf, a cosmic blast occurs, resulting in a stellar fireworks display," it added.

Take a look below:

According to NASA, classical novae can be considered "mini supernovae". The fundamental physics between them are the same, but classical novae are smaller, less energetic, and don't result in the star's destruction, the agency explained.

NASA shared the image just a few hours back and since then the post has accumulated more than 672,000 likes. In the comments section, while some users called the picture beautiful, others called it amazing.

"This looks so unique n as well as beautiful," wrote one user. "It's really magical," commented another.

"I hope this year is as beautiful as this pic," commented a third Instagram user. "Perfect photo to end the year. Our Universe is one big fireworks display!" expressed another.

Interestingly, New Year's day can be celebrated 16 times in space. The fascinating phenomenon occurs on the International Space Station all thanks to its high velocity which makes it travel an equivalent distance to the Moon and back in about a day. So in 24 hours, the International Space Station, with a crew of seven people, makes 16 orbits of Earth and experiences 16 sunrises and sunsets. As the station's orbital path covers over 90 per cent of the Earth's population, the astronauts experience New Year over and over again.