Ischemic Stroke: All About Disease That Mithun Chakraborty Has Been Diagnosed With

Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after experiencing weakness in his right arm and leg. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke), according to an official statement released by the hospital.

The 73-year-old actor is currently receiving treatment and remains under the observation of a team of doctors. The statement did not disclose the severity of the stroke or provide further details about his prognosis.

Mr Chakraborty, known for his iconic roles in films like "Disco Dancer" and "Agneepath," has been active in both cinema and politics in recent years. He is a current member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament.

News of his hospitalization has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry, with fans and fellow actors expressing their concern and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Let's explore the medical emergency that has resulted in the hospitalisation of the renowned actor.

What is an Ischemic Stroke?

According to the US government's MedlinePlus, there are two types of strokes: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Ischemic stroke is the more common type. It accounts for about 87% of all strokes. It is usually caused by a blood clot that blocks or plugs a blood vessel in the brain. This keeps blood from flowing to the brain. Within minutes, brain cells begin to die. Another cause is stenosis, or narrowing of the artery. This can happen because of atherosclerosis, a disease in which plaque builds up inside your arteries. Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs) occur when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted briefly. Having a TIA can mean you are at risk of having a more serious stroke.

Symptoms of stroke are: