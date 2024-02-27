Himalayas To Bahamas, NASA Shares Stunning Pics Of Earth Taken From Space

NASA's post has amassed more than 257,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

US space agency NASA regularly shares stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerised. The social media handle of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. Now, in its recent post, the space agency delighted its Instagram followers with a series of photos, including an image of the Himalayas, taken from space. "Earth: It's got range," NASA wrote in its caption.

"Approximately every 90 minutes, the International Space Station (@ISS) orbits Earth at a speed of 17,500 miles (36,000 kilometers) per hour. Swipe to see how the world changes from the view of an astronaut," it added.

According to the image description, the first picture shows the Himalayas, separating India from China. "The snowcapped mountain range extends from the bottom left to the upper right of the image. The curved edge of the planet arcs on the right-hand side of the frame," NASA explained.

The second picture shows the teal waters of the Bahamas, while the third image shows the lights of Boston at night. The International Space Station also took pictures of Riyadh and the snow-covered Coast Mountains in British Columbia.

Since being posted a few hours ago, NASA's post has amassed more than 257,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

"Perfect beautiful," wrote one user. "Omg, our planet Earth looks incredible," commented another.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, NASA shared before-and-after satellite pictures showing a temporary lake that recently formed in the US' Death Valley. As per NASA Earth observatory, the lake formed in August 2023 in the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary, and gradually shrank but persisted throughout the fall and winter. However, a potent atmospheric river filled it back up in February 2024.

Satellite imagery from NASA captured Death Valley's Badwater Basin before the hurricane and after, and again following the recent rainstorm. ''This temporary lake in Death Valley is extending its stay. Rain from a potent atmospheric river filled up the Badwater Basin this month. These enhanced-colour #Landsat images show a shallow lake several kilometres across, with water emphasized in blue,'' the post read.