From Latte To Load-Bearing: Australians Brew Up Stronger Concrete with Used Coffee

Used coffee offers performance boost for concrete.

Utilised coffee grounds have transcended their status as mere waste, thanks to groundbreaking research in Australia. Scientists have discovered a revolutionary method to enhance concrete strength by incorporating old coffee grounds. They figured out a way to turn the used coffee grounds into a material called biochar, which is like a superhero ingredient for concrete. This biochar, made by roasting the grounds in a special oven, makes the concrete 30% stronger.

Not only does this innovative approach turn a waste product into a valuable resource, but it also promises sturdier buildings and infrastructure. Imagine bridges defying the elements, homes standing strong against tremors, and roads refusing to crack under the weight of time. All thanks to the humble coffee ground, given a second chance to shine.

The lead author of this study, Dr Rajeev Roychand from RMIT University, said, "The disposal of organic waste poses an environmental challenge as it emits large amounts of greenhouse gases, including methane and carbon dioxide, which contribute to climate change."

As construction around the world is on the rise, there's a growing need for a lot of concrete. The problem is that making concrete requires a lot of resources, and that's not so great for the environment. It's causing some serious environmental issues.

Every year, the world produces 10 billion kilograms of used coffee, with the majority ending up in landfills. A groundbreaking study conducted by RMIT engineers and published in the Journal of Cleaner Production has demonstrated for the first time that discarded coffee grounds can be effectively utilized to enhance concrete.

"The ongoing extraction of natural sand around the world-typically taken from river beds and banks-to meet the rapidly growing demands of the construction industry has a big impact on the environment," said RMIT engineer Jie Li.

"There are critical and long-lasting challenges in maintaining a sustainable supply of sand due to the finite nature of resources and the environmental impacts of sand mining. With a circular economy approach, we could keep organic waste out of landfills and also better preserve our natural resources like sand."