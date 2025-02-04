China's Chang'e-7 Mission To Send "Extremely Smart" Flying Robot To Moon's South Pole

China has announced its plans to send a smart robotic "flyer detector" to Moon's south pole in a bid to search for water. According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese space experts confirmed that the lunar mission would play a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for a future research station on the moon. They said that the flying robot will be part of China's Chang'e-7 mission, which is scheduled for launch in 2026. The mission will consist of an orbiter, a lander, a lunar rover and the flying robotic detector.

The mission aims to confirm the presence and distribution of water ice in permanently shadowed craters. The Chang'e-7's planned landing at the lunar south pole will test the capability of China's lunar probe to reach any region of the moon, said Tang Yuhua, deputy chief designer of the Chang'e-7 mission, as per Xinhua.

"If lunar water ice is successfully located, it could significantly reduce the cost and time required to transport water from Earth, facilitating the establishment of a human base for long-term activities on the moon and enabling further exploration of Mars or deep space," she added.

Ms Yuhua went on to describe the flying detector as an "extremely smart robot". "It can land reliably and repeatedly on different slopes, much like how a human bends their legs when jumping from a height," she said, according to the Post. "Additionally, it uses leg trajectory planning and joint-driven movement to navigate the lunar surface," she explained.

Separately, Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration program, said that the Chang'e-7 probe will face extreme challenges, including temperatures below minus 100 degrees Celsius and complex terrain. He explained that the mobile hopper will "jump" from sunlit areas to shadowed craters to conduct detailed analyses.

According to SCMP, the flying detector can travel dozens of kilometres in a single leap. Its multi-legged design will help it navigate the uneven lunar surface, allowing Chang'e-7 to reach areas of the moon that never receive sunlight and where ice might be found. The flying detector's rocket-powered system enables it to operate in the moon's airless environment. Its body houses four fuel tanks and a ring of small thrusters, allowing it to take off and land at different locations. The flying detector is expected to perform at least three powered leaps before switching to solar power for extended surface exploration, per the outlet.

Apart from detecting water, the mission will also test technologies and conditions for long-term lunar habitation. Notably, in 2028, China plans to launch the Chang'e-8 mission, which will work alongside Chang'e-7 to establish an automated moon exploration network, paving the way for crewed lunar missions by 2030.