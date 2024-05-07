Can Neckties Pose Health Hazard? Here's What Research Says

Neckties are style statements for men.

Neckties are important part of professional attire, not only complete the dress but also exude confidence. However, a study released a few years ago highlighted potential health hazards associated with neckties. The 2018 study found that wearing a necktie can reduce the blood flow to your brain by up to 7.5 per cent, which can make you feel dizzy, nauseous and cause headaches. They can also increase the pressure in your eyes if on too tight and are great at carrying germs.

The research was published in the journal Neuroradiology. It arrived at the conclusion after analysing data of 30 individuals. They were divided in two groups - one underwent MRI with necktie, the other without.

The research team wanted to understand what happens to cerebral blood flow - the amount of blood flowing through your brain at a given time - when men wore neckties.

The team from Germany carried out three MRI scans on the group - one with them wearing the necktie loosely around their necks with an open collar, a second with the collar buttoned and the neck tie tied to point of slight discomfort, and a third with the tie and collar loosened again. Each MRI scan took about 15 minutes to complete.

Those who wore neckties with a tight knot saw cerebral blood flow dropping by 7.5 per cent and it continued to remain decreased by an average of 5.7 per cent after the necktie was loosened.

As per Forbes, all but two of the necktie-wearing subjects had a drop in cerebral blood flow with five having a greater than 10 per cent decrease.

However, the human body has ways to safely counteract this change in pressure. Also, the study has its limitations. It doesn't describe the effect of necktie on bigger men with larger necks. Further, there are variations in how tightly you can wear your necktie.

Moreover, the research did not explain the potential effects of a 7.5 per cent drop in cerebral blood flow.