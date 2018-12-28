Two Of 5 Eclipses In 2019 To Be Visible In India: Observatory Official

Science | | Updated: December 28, 2018 16:37 IST
Astronomy enthusiasts and skygazers will be able to watch two eclipses in India. (Representational)


Indore: 

Astronomy enthusiasts and skygazers will be able to watch five eclipses in 2019, two of which will be visible in India.

It will start with a partial solar eclipse on January 6, though it will not be visible in India, Dr Rajendraprakash Gupt, Superintendent of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory, told news agency PTI.

On January 21, a total lunar eclipse will take place which too would not be visible in India as it would be daytime here, he informed.

Similarly, a total solar eclipse that will occur on July 2-3 will not be visible in India as it would be night here, Dr Gupt said.

A partial lunar eclipse set to take place on July 16-17 will be visible in India as well as an annular (ring-shaped) solar eclipse on December 26, he said.

He said that five eclipses were seen in 2018, two of which were total lunar eclipses and three were partial solar eclipses.

