Video: 3 Men Rob Pune Jewellery Shop At Gunpoint In 20 Seconds

The police are searching for the robbers.

Three men entered a jewellery shop in Pune and robbed jewels worth lakhs in a matter of seconds in broad daylight. The incident happened at a shop in Lakshmi Chowk in Pune's Hinjewadi today at 10:30 am and was captured on CCTV.

The visuals show three men entering the jewellery shop, of which, one grabs the shopkeeper by collar and flashes a gun at him, while another man enters with a bag and quickly gets atop a counter to rob jewellery. The third man first aids the gunman to intimidate the shopkeeper before helping his other accomplice in looting the jewellery.

Within a matter of just over 20 seconds, all three of them run away from the shop following which, the shopkeeper takes out a big plier and runs after them.

The police are searching for the robbers and further investigation is on.

