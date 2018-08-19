Money Siphoned From Cosmos Bank Withdrawn From Four Cities: Police

Rs 94 crore was siphoned off from Cosmos bank

Pune | | Updated: August 19, 2018 10:53 IST
The malware attack on Cosmos bank allegedly originated in Canada

Pune: 

The cyber cell of Pune police which is probing siphoning off of Rs 94 crore from the city-based Cosmos Bank following a malware attack, today said the money was withdrawn from ATMs in Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur and Indore.

"It has been revealed that abnormal transactions took place at ATM centres in Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur and Indore in Madhya Pradesh," said a senior police officer.

CCTV footage at these ATMs during the relevant period is being obtained so as to identify who had withdrawn money, he said.

Cosmos Bank chairman Milind Kale had said earlier that the fraudulent transactions were carried out last Saturday and Monday, and the malware attack had originated in Canada.

