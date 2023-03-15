4 Die Of Suffocation Inside British-Era Drainage Chamber In Pune: Police

They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead. (Representational)

Four people died due to suffocation inside a British-era drainage chamber in Baramati tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

Dung and urine of cattle was released in the chamber located on the farm of Bhanudas Atole, one of the victims', said an official of Malegaon police station.

"The chamber was full and the victims were cleaning it. Some trash got stuck in the motor pump in the chamber, so Pravin Atole ventured inside to remove it. But he fainted due to suffocation," the official said.

After him, his father Bhanudas Atole, Prakash Sopan Atole, and Babasaheb Gavahne entered the chamber one by one and all of them passed out and fell into the water accumulated inside, he said.

All four were taken out from the chamber and rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)