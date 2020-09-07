1 Dead After Drunk Ex-Cop Drives Into Bike, Other Vehices In Pune: Police

Sanjay Nikam (58) has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, an official said.

The retired cop first hit a bike, then went on to hit other vehicles, police said (Representational)

Pune:

One person died and four were injured in Pune's Balewadi area on Sunday afternoon after a car driven by a retired police official, allegedly in an inebriated condition, hit them, an official said.

Sanjay Nikam (58) has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and the police is probing the case, he said.

"Sanjay Nikam, who was drunk, first hit a bike and then went on to hit other vehicles. One person died, four were injured, one of them grievously," said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, zone (III).

