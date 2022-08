Police were also seen using water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Hundreds of aspiring teachers were lathicharged in Patna today as they protested against the delay in their recruitment.

A video shows K K Singh, Patna's Additional District Magistrate, thrashing a protester with a stick while he lies on the ground holding the national flag.

The candidate was then dragged by the bureaucrat. the video shows.

