RJD Leader Arrested For Online Post Against Bihar Liquor Ban: Police

RJD district vice-president Sachin Kumar Chaudhary was arrested on October 25. (Representational)

A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader in Bihar was arrested for allegedly uploading an "objectionable and derogatory" post against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's liquor ban drive on a social media website.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Jayanagar in Madhubani district Sumit Kumar, RJD district vice-president Sachin Kumar Chaudhary was arrested on October 25.

"He was arrested for his social media posts, which have since been deleted, which were intemperate, highly objectionable and derogatory. He was sent to jail after being booked under IPC charges pertaining to defamation and the IT Act. The matter has been forwarded to the IT cell of police department for further investigation," he said.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's younger son Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Nitish Kumar's close aides consume liquor in violation of the prohibition law while liquor mafia roam freely around his official residence. "Is there anyone in the Bihar police who will arrest me over this?" he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Ban on sale and consumption of liquor was imposed in the state while the RJD was part of the ruling coalition.

The measure was taken after Nitish Kumar promised the same during the campaign for assembly polls held the previous year in response to complaints from various women's organisations that the state had witnessed a mushrooming of liquor shops.

