Police have lodged a case and started a probe into the incident (Representational)

A Bajrang Dal activist was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Tuesday.

Piyush Anand was shot dead near a petrol pump in Saran's Aloni Bazar late Monday night, a police official said.

Mr Anand was the son of a local BJP leader.

Police have lodged a case and started a probe into the incident.