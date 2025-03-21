World Oral Health Day 2025: Importance Of Using Mouthwash For Oral Hygiene

World Oral Health Day is celebrated on March 20. To mark the occasion, LISTERINE, the No. 1 Mouthwash brand, hosted an interactive event called 'Listerine Labs' to emphasise the importance of holistic oral care. The event showed LISTERINE's 145-year legacy in mouthwash research and development, along with its advanced innovations in oral hygiene.

Kenvue's global scientific event held in India for the first time, Listerine Labs featured interactive demonstrations and insights into what remains in the mouth even after brushing. The event displayed LISTERINE's scientifically backed products as well as booths where social media influencers could create their own mouthwash and experience various scientific immersions. Listerine removes 99.9% of germs2 that cause bad breath, plaque and gum problems.

The event also included an insightful panel discussion with experts from the Indian Dental Association (IDA), including Dr Ashok Dhoble, Dr Deepak Muchhala and Dr Sanjay Joshi, along with the Kenvue R&D team. The discussion highlighted the importance of mouthwash in oral care hygiene.

Oral health remains a significant issue in India. According to the World Health Organisation, over 95% of adults in the country suffer from cavities. Data from the IDA reveals that 6 out of 10 adults and 7 out of 10 children did not visit a dentist in the past year.

Speaking on India's rising oral health issues, Dr Ashok Dhoble, Honorary Secretary General of, the Indian Dental Association said, "The Indian Dental Association recognizes the significant role of mouthwash as an essential component of comprehensive oral care protocols. Oral care is often neglected in India with many both adults and children suffering from various oral care problems and along with infrequent dental visits. It is important to spread awareness on the comprehensive dental routines."

Speaking on the benefits of mouthwash, Nagarajan Ramasubramaniam, Senior R&D Director at Kenvue, said, "There are often many myths associated with oral care, many believe that brushing alone is enough to maintain a clean and healthy mouth. However, these practices only clean parts of the mouth contributing to oral problems. Similarly, mouthwash is believed to only freshen breath, however adding mouthwash to your daily oral care can help achieve better oral health. LISTERINE, powered by four essential oils like eucalyptol, menthol, methyl salicylate, and thymol, helps reduce plaque by 22.2 per cent and other gum problems by 28.2 per cent at six months.

Commenting on the rationale behind Listerine Labs, Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Head-Essential Heal, Skin Health and Oral Care and VP Marketing, Kenvue, also shared "Cavities, gum problems and bad breath are leading oral health issues faced by consumers. In India, oral care is often neglected as part of the overall health regime, being largely curative rather than preventive."

At Listerine, we aim to educate consumers on the importance of a comprehensive oral care regime by completing the routine with Listerine by swishing twice daily to help protect from cavities and promote a healthy mouth as a fundamental step towards a healthier life", he further added.

With initiatives like these, LISTERINE aims to raise awareness about comprehensive oral care and the role of mouthwash in improving overall dental hygiene.

