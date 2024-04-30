Partner Content

Samsung has unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy Book4 360 in India, marking the dawn of a new era in premium laptops for 2024. Crafted exclusively for casual users who demand elegance, functionality, and cutting-edge features, the Galaxy Book4 360 is a testament to Samsung's cutting-edge expertise in laptop technology.

The Galaxy Book4 360 is a versatile device that perfectly marries leisure with luxury, showcasing why premium laptops are increasingly becoming a necessity in everyday life. This necessity arises not just from the need for high-performance computing but also from the increasing use of technology in all aspects of life, from entertainment and office projects to casual browsing. The Galaxy Book4 360, with its superior features and design, addresses this by offering a top-notch experience that enhances both productivity and ease of use.

Galaxy Book4 360: Sleek Design, Powerhouse Performance

For those who prioritise sleekness without compromising performance, the Galaxy Book4 360 is the epitome of elegance. Boasting a slim profile and lightweight design, this laptop packs a punch. Underneath its stylish exterior lies the latest Intel processors, delivering smooth and responsive performance throughout the day, complemented by a battery that lasts as long as you do.

From Laptop to Tablet: The PC-to-Tablet Versatility with S Pen

The Galaxy Book4 360 redefines flexibility with its 2-in-1 design, easily transitioning from a robust laptop to a responsive tablet. This versatility is enhanced by the S Pen, which comes along with the device, allowing users to navigate, create, and collaborate with remarkable ease. Whether jotting down notes, drawing, or editing documents, the S Pen provides a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Unleashing Multitasking With Seamless Galaxy Connected Experience

One of the standout features of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 360 is its seamless integration with other Galaxy devices, making multitasking a breeze. You can expand your workspace by using a Galaxy Tab as a second screen, perfect for managing multiple tasks or keeping essential information at hand without cluttering your primary workspace. Additionally, your Samsung smartphone can easily become a top-notch webcam, offering superior video quality for online meetings.

The integration doesn't stop there. Your Galaxy Buds can automatically switch between Samsung devices, which means you can go from listening to music on your Galaxy Book4 360 to taking a call on your Samsung smartphone without missing a beat. Furthermore, the Multi Control feature lets you control your Galaxy Book4 360 and your Galaxy smartphone with the same mouse and keyboard, making it easier than ever to work seamlessly across two devices.

This robust connected experience across all your devices makes the Samsung Galaxy Book4 360 ideal for enhancing productivity and simplifying multitasking.

Creativity at Your Fingertips: AI-Powered Photo Edits

The AI-powered Photo Remaster tool lets you breathe new life into old photos and low-quality images. Using a smart algorithm, the feature allows you to clean up blurry photos, as well as remove unwanted light and shade from your snaps with just a tap. The Galaxy Book4 360 focuses on allowing users to achieve their desired outcome with hardly any effort.

Superior Viewing Experience: Optimal Working Environment with Super AMOLED & Touchscreen Display

The Galaxy Book4 360's Super AMOLED and touchscreen display further enhance your optimal working environment, offering an immersive and interactive experience that is second to none. Whether you're watching videos, editing photos, or simply browsing the web, the display of the Galaxy Book4 360 ensures that every interaction is as enjoyable as it is efficient.

A New Chapter in Laptop Innovation

In a landscape saturated with laptops vying for attention, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 360 stands tall as a beacon of precision, performance, and seamless integration. From exquisite craftsmanship to sleek versatility, the Galaxy Book4 360 is meticulously engineered to meet the diverse needs of modern professionals and creators. With its array of innovative features and unwavering commitment to excellence, the Galaxy Book4 360 is poised to redefine the laptop experience for years to come.

Excellent Prices You Can't Resist

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 360 offers a range of options to suit various needs and preferences. The lineup starts with the base model equipped with an Intel Core 5 processor 120U, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage. For those seeking enhanced capabilities, a version with an Intel Core 7 processor 150U, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB storage is also available. To view detailed pricing and explore these models further, please visit Samsung.com/in .

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.