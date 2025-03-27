TechXpedite 2024-25: Forging Indias Path To Innovation

TechXpedite, launched by Games24x7, a leading tech company in the area of online gaming solutions, is a 60-day accelerator program designed to support startups in Gaming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Inclusive Technology. Kicking off in Bengaluru in October 2024, TechXpedite featured roadshows in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, creating opportunities for startups to showcase their ideas. With backing from DPIIT and State Governments of Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra, the program received applications from over 330 startups across 24 states, showcasing its diversity and reach.

Focus Areas

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) AI dominated the applications, representing 58% of the total submissions. Startups in this category are innovating across:

HealthTech

EdTech

Customer and Fan Engagement

2. Gaming Gaming accounted for 22% of applications, with startups focusing on:

Mobile Gaming

Fantasy Gaming

AR/VR Gaming

3. Inclusive Technology 15% of applications centered on accessibility and equity in innovation, with startups focusing on:

HealthTech

EdTech

Social Tech

Experts praised the exceptional quality of startups in this category, showcasing India's commitment to addressing real-world challenges with technology.

From this pool, 17 promising startups were selected for a structured mentorship program covering key areas such as technological advancements, business continuity strategies, financial frameworks, and market penetration approaches.

Along with mentorship sessions, TechXpedite also offers startups:

Networking opportunities with investors, policymakers, and domain leaders.

Technology credits worth $500,000 from 30+ leading tech partners.

Meet the Cohort: Here's a look at the innovative startups shaping the future:

Metabrix Labs: AI-powered hyper-realistic agents transforming gaming and AR/VR industries. Arficus: A healthcare pioneer with the world's first Genomics Large Model for diagnostics. Write Plus AI: Virtual employees offering multilingual customer support and engagement. Vocbot.AI Technology: A multilingual AI platform revolutionizing contact center operations. Hypertune Technologies: AI-driven platform for aspiring cricketers to enhance their skills. Mindful Gurukul: Emotion AI platform for stress-free learning and predictive business insights. MidGenie AI Labs: Personalized training simulations tailored for the pharma industry. Chittoo Tech: Affordable chatbot offering practical English-speaking practice. Glovatrix: Wearable technology enabling speech and hearing-impaired individuals to communicate. BeAble Health: AI-powered gamified rehabilitation devices aiding patient recovery. Sahchi Hearing and Speech Solutions: MVP-stage platform for affordable and accessible speech therapy. Avocore Technologies: A global gaming community platform generating strong revenue streams. Tuttifrutti Games: Female-focused gaming studio creating story-rich, empathy-driven games. Choira Musictech: AI and 5G-powered platform for real-time music collaboration. Xfinito Biodesigns: Neurocomputing-based gaming consoles aiding cognitive rehabilitation. Stronghire Technology: AI-powered platform conducting human-like technical interviews. Cairovision: Video analytics platform optimizing solar plant operations through AI.

The Path Ahead: Demo Day

TechXpedite 2025 stands as a beacon for India's burgeoning startup ecosystem. With its focus on diversity, impactful innovation, and structured mentorship, the program empowers startups to overcome challenges, scale solutions, and redefine industries. These visionary entrepreneurs are poised to shape the future of technology and innovation in India.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.