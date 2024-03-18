Partner Content

Niyam Bhushan, Surya Vanka, and Alok B Nandi with Dr Sharad, Aditi, Dr Sanyogita, Maurizio, and others.

India's leading higher education institution, Pearl Academy recently hosted the 2024 edition of its flagship event, What's Next, at Taj West End in Bengaluru.

This year's 'What's Next' centred around the dynamic intersection of creativity and technology, aiming to prepare creative aspirants for the ever-evolving world. The event brought together experts from various industries, influential thinkers, design teachers, and professionals to discuss the vast potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. Following the World Cafe format, participants engaged in small group discussions on shared topics, facilitating the integration of individual ideas into a unified message.

Surya Vanka, Biren Ghose, Niyam Bhushan, Alok B Nandi

The 'What's Next' event by Pearl Academy was streamed online. Watch Day 1 video here. For Day 2, click here.

The panel discussions explored how advancements in technology are reshaping the landscape of creativity, from AI-generated art to virtual reality experiences.

Dr Sharad Mehra, President, Creative Arts Education Society (CAES)

In his keynote, Dr Sharad Mehra, President, Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), elucidated the megatrends shaping society in the 21st century, influencing various aspects of life including technology, demographics, environment, economics, and culture.

Addressing the audience, Mr Surya Vanka, Founder of Authentic Design, Chair-elect of Industrial Designers Society of America, and Founding Advisor of the Global Impact Collective, said, "In a world defined by uncertainty and complexity, the three things that are going to impact the future of creative learning are technology of intelligence, collective imagination, and inclusion. Moving beyond a traditional approach to learning and embracing a dynamic and flexible framework that integrates technology, design thinking, and ethical leadership has become more important than ever before."

Speaking at the event, Mr Niyam Bhushan, Design Leadership at Google and TEDx Speaker, said, "Now more than ever, individuals and nations must acknowledge the importance of digital sovereignty and privacy, ensuring the protection of personal data and digital boundaries."

Arun Kumar Bhardwaj, Dean, Foundation and Product Design (in center)

Mr Alok B Nandi - Designer, Creative Director at Architempo, and Author, said, "Recognising the uneven spread of the future, it's crucial to address this disparity in technology and system design. I urge educators and learners to examine the systems they create, recognising how passion can drive meaningful change. I urge technologists and designers to think beyond the conventional boundaries, exploring new creative avenues to foster innovation and avoid stagnation."

Mr Biren Ghose, MD Asia Pacific & Global Excom Member- Technicolor Creative, said, "India is emerging as a creative technology hub. Through creative assembly and technologies like virtual reality, we can optimise efficiency, elevate quality and challenge assumptions about technology and employment, highlighting its role in fostering new opportunities."

Mr Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer, Tech Mahindra, spoke about plans to set up a Makers Lab at Pearl Academy.

Prof Ravi Mokashi Punekar, Dean Emeritus, Product Design (in center)

Ms Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, said, "Our journey is rooted in nurturing complete creative professionals who transcend classroom boundaries to impact communities profoundly. With a focus on global exposure, tech expertise, industry-ready competencies, and life skills, we empower students to be leaders in various creative domains."

31 years of Pearl Academy

Over the past 31 years, Pearl Academy has continually delivered high-quality educational experiences, and recent developments suggest that the institution is poised for further growth. A notable advancement is the partnership between Pearl Academy and the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. This collaboration spans all Pearl Academy campuses, including Delhi West, Delhi South, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Jaipur, enabling students to pursue Bachelor's and Master's degrees.

These degree programs will be open to students starting from the 2024 intake.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.