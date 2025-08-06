World ORS Day: Kenvue's 'Diarrhoea Se Darr Nahi' Initiative Highlights The Importance Of Oral Rehydration Solutions

New Delhi: On occasion of World ORS Day, Kenvue (makers of ORSL® ) under its 'Diarrhoea Se Darr Nahi' public health initiative hosted a series of impactful and engaging on-ground activities to spread awareness about the importance of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), a formula recommended by WHO (World Health Organization) in treatment of diarrhoea. Over the last month, Kenvue along with its NGO partner, Population Services International India (PSI India) have spearheaded on-ground awareness initiatives including a Prachaar Vaahan (A mobile van) and ERickshaws which travelled across many underserved districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to distribute Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials on prevention and management of diarrhoea, along with street plays, and launch of ORS-Zinc Corners at the Government and private hospitals and clinics. Earlier this year, Kenvue, makers of ORSL® launched its transformative 'Diarrhoea Se Darr Nahi' public health initiative in partnership with PSI India which aims to reach 5 million children below five years in the next two years across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

These districts include Badaun, Mathura, Unnao, Moradabad, Gonda, Shrawasti and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Supaul, Darbhanga, and Purnia in Bihar. The campaign supports the National Health Mission (NHM) efforts under the Government's "Stop Diarrhoea” Campaign and aligns with Kenvue's Healthy Lives Mission, which aims to advance the wellbeing of people and the planet.

On World ORS Day, PSI India also hosted a roundtable discussion with representatives from National Health Mission, Directorate- Health and Family Welfare Services, and various health partners on plans to further scale the initiative and reinforced the importance of collaborative approach to meet the Government's objectives on the prevention of diarrhoea. The event also recognised high performing frontline workers and service providers for their outstanding contributions.

Commenting on the initiative, Prashant Shinde, Kenvue's Business Unit Head-Self-Care, India said, "Diarrhoea is both preventable and curable with timely treatment and solutions like ORS. To support the Government's larger efforts to combat diarrheal mortality especially amongst children under 5 years, we are committed to play our part through our public health initiative, 'Diarrhoea Se Darr Nahi'. On World ORS Day, Kenvue (makers of ORSL® ) reinforce the importance of WHO Approved ORS, a lifesaving solution in treatment of diarrhoea through a host of on-ground initiatives to drive awareness and empower communities.”