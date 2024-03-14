Partner Content

We have handpicked the best action movies that you can stream in 2024 without burning a hole in your pocket. We all know that popular streaming services can be quite pricey, but worry not, as we've scoured the web to find affordable options that will satisfy your craving for thrilling adventures and jaw-dropping stunts. Like screenify.tv , the leading streaming platform nowadays! In one subscription, you can enjoy all the movies offered by all of the other sites. So grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready to for an adrenaline-fueled journey unlike any other.

⇛ WATCH ACTION MOVIES IN THE HIGHEST QUALITY - NO ADS! ⇚

New Action Movies: Action Movies 2024

Get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of action films set to rock the screens in 2024. We're about to take you on a ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat with heart-pumping action, mind-blowing stunts, and an adrenaline rush like never before with these new action movies.

Badland Hunters

Gear up for a Korean cinematic masterpiece - "Badland Hunters," directed by the visionary Heo Myung-haeng. This action-packed extravaganza showcases the remarkable talents of the esteemed actor Ma Dong-seok. Prepare to be awed as Ma Dong-seok leads a group of people in trying to save their city after a skilled scientist tries to infect everyone in trying to save her daughter. With Heo Myung-haeng's skillful direction and Ma Dong-seok's captivating performance, "Badland Hunters" promises to keep you at the edge of your seat.

⇛ Badland Hunters - WATCH NOW ⇚

Lift

Hold onto your seats as comedy superstar Kevin Hart takes on a new role in the action-packed film "Lift," helmed by renowned director F. Gary Gray. Prepare to be amazed as Kevin Hart showcases his versatility and fearlessness in this adrenaline-fueled heists. As the plot unfolds, we witness Kevin Hart's character navigate a world of danger and excitement with his trademark humor and irresistible charm. With F. Gary Gray's expert storytelling and Kevin Hart's magnetic on-screen presence, "Lift" promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience that you won't want to miss.

⇛ Lift - WATCH ON SCREENIFY ⇚

The Old Guard 2

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie brings back our favorite group of immortal warriors led by Charlize Theron. In this thrilling installment, the team faces new challenges and battles as they continue to protect humanity. The sequel picks up where the first film left off, with the immortal warriors still grappling with their gift of eternal life. As they navigate through a world full of danger and uncertainty, they must also confront new enemies who threaten their existence.

⇛ The Old Guard 2 - WATCH ON SCREENIFY.TV ⇚

Action Thriller Movies: From Classics to Contemporary

"Shooter", "The Fifth Wave" and (Sweet Girl) are some of the films that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. With stunning visuals, heart-pounding action, and incredible performances, these films represent the best of the action thriller movies genre has to offer.

Shooter (2007): A Game of Cat and Mouse

In "Shooter," Mark Wahlberg delivers a towering performance as the film's main protagonist, Bob Lee Swagger. Swagger is a former Marine sniper, living in isolation after a mission gone wrong. However, when he's called upon to help stop an assassination attempt on the president, he soon finds himself embroiled in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, the film delivers an enthralling blend of action, suspense, and drama. As the story unfolds, we're taken on a journey filled with twists and turns, where nothing is as it seems. With incredible performances by the cast and a thrilling plot, "Shooter" is a film that's not to be missed.

⇛ Shooter (2007) - WATCH NOW! ⇚

The Fifth Wave (2016)

In "The Fifth Wave," Chloe Grace Moretz stars as Cassie, a young girl caught in the middle of an alien invasion. The extraterrestrial beings' attack comes in waves, each more intense and devastating than the last. When Cassie's little brother is taken, she sets out on a mission to get him back and ends up uncovering a sinister plot that threatens the very survival of humanity. This sci-fi action thriller, directed by J Blakeson, is a thrilling journey that takes us through a world on the brink of destruction. With pulse-pounding action and incredible performances by the cast, "The Fifth Wave" delivers an experience that will stay with you long after the credits have rolled. Get ready to be transported to a world where everything is at stake, and survival is the only thing that matters.

⇛ The Fifth Wave (2016) - WATCH ON SCREENIFY ⇚

Sweet Girl (2021)

It stars Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced in the lead roles and directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza. The film showcases the journey of a devastated husband who takes on the mission of seeking revenge for his wife's tragic death. As he navigates through dangerous situations, he must also shield his daughter from the aftermath and keep her safe. With a perfect blend of thrilling action scenes and heartfelt moments, "Sweet Girl" hooks the audience and keeps them invested in the protagonist's struggles.

⇛ Sweet Girl (2021) - STREAM NOW ⇚

Best Action Comedy Movies: A Roller Coaster of Laughter and Excitement

These movies seamlessly blend thrilling action sequences with side-splitting humor, creating an unforgettable ride for audiences worldwide. Join us as we explore three incredible films that are sure to leave you entertained and in stitches with these best action comedy movies.

Red Notice (2021)

In "Red Notice," Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot team up for an exhilarating adventure filled with thrills and comedy. Johnson plays an FBI agent on the trail of two rival art thieves, played by Reynolds and Gadot. As the trio embarks on a globe-trotting quest to recover a priceless artifact, chaos and hilarity ensue. With non-stop action, witty banter, and impeccable comedic timing, "Red Notice" delivers an explosive combination that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, this film is a prime example of how action and comedy can come together to create a truly enjoyable experience.

Central Intelligence (2016)

"Central Intelligence" teams up Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson in a hilarious buddy cop comedy that won't disappoint. The film follows the story of an unlikely duo - a mild-mannered accountant (Hart) and a former high school outcast turned CIA operative (Johnson) - as they team up to save the day. With a mix of action-packed sequences and laugh-out-loud moments, this film strikes the perfect balance between comedy and excitement. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, "Central Intelligence" showcases the chemistry between Hart and Johnson, resulting in a comedic gem that will have you in stitches.

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

This movie brings together the dynamic duo of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in a high-octane, action-packed comedy. In this sequel to the hit film, the mismatched pair travel to Hong Kong to unravel a counterfeiting scheme. With their hilarious antics and explosive action set pieces, Chan and Tucker deliver a comedic powerhouse that will leave you entertained from start to finish. Directed by Brett Ratner, "Rush Hour 2" takes the buddy cop genre to new heights, keeping audiences laughing and on the edge of their seats. Actually, the Rush Hour Movie series are good action movies to watch.

Funny Action Movies: The Perfect Blend of Laughter and Adventure

If you're in the mood for a good laugh with some heart-pumping action, look no further than the genre of funny action movies. These films bring together the best of both worlds, giving audiences a rollercoaster ride of hilarity and adventure.

The Drunken Master (1978)

No list of funny action movies would be complete without a mention of the legendary Jackie Chan. "The Drunken Master" is widely regarded as one of Chan's best films, combining his trademark acrobatic fighting moves with his impeccable comedic timing. The story follows Chan as a young martial artist who's forced to learn a unique fighting style, the art of "drunken boxing," to take on a ruthless gang. The result is a hilarious, yet action-packed adventure filled with memorable scenes. Directed by Yuen Woo-ping, "The Drunken Master" cemented Chan's status as an icon of the genre and is a must-watch for fans of comedy and martial arts.

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Adam Sandler takes center stage in "You Don't Mess With The Zohan," a film that exemplifies the perfect mix of laughs and action. Sandler plays Zohan Dvir, a former Israeli counter-terrorism expert who fakes his own death to become a hairdresser in New York City. However, when a new threat arises, Zohan is forced to dust off his skills and take action once again. With absurd humor, over-the-top action sequences, and an all-star cast, "You Don't Mess With The Zohan" is a wild ride that never takes itself too seriously. Directed by Dennis Dugan, this film is a must-watch for anyone looking for an unforgettable experience.

21 Jump Street (2012)

"21 Jump Street" is a comedy-action film that subverts expectations in all the right ways. The movie stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as two underachieving cops who are sent undercover in a high school to investigate a drug ring. With fast-paced action, sharp wit, and impeccable performances by the cast, "21 Jump Street" is a comedic gem. Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller expertly balance the humor with the action, creating a movie that will leave you laughing and excited until the very end. With a sequel, these comedy action movies are really fun to watch.

Action Adventure Movies: Brace Yourself for Thrills and Excitement

If you're seeking heart-pounding excitement and thrilling adventures, look no further than the world of action adventure movies. These films take you on a wild ride filled with adrenaline-pumping action and captivating storylines. Join us as we explore three films that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life (2003)

Tomb Raider fans will be familiar with the iconic Lara Croft, the fearless archaeologist portrayed by Angelina Jolie. In "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life," Jolie reprises her role as the charismatic and athletic heroine on a quest to find Pandora's Box. As Lara faces treacherous landscapes, dangerous mercenaries, and ancient puzzles, viewers are taken on a thrilling adventure across the globe. Directed by Jan de Bont, this film delivers breathtaking action sequences, stunning visuals, and a captivating storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Fast & Furious (2009)

Directed by Justin Lin, this film catapulted the franchise to new heights and solidified its status as a must-watch action adventure series. The "Fast & Furious" franchise has become synonymous with high-octane action and breathtaking car stunts. The 2009 installment in the series brings together the beloved ensemble cast, led by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, in a pulse-pounding adventure. This time, the crew faces off against a dangerous drug lord while embarking on a daring heist. With adrenaline-pumping car chases, explosive set pieces, and a healthy dose of camaraderie, "Fast & Furious" delivers non-stop action from start to finish.

The Italian Job (2003)

Directed by F. Gary Gray, this film offers a perfect blend of action, suspense, and charismatic performances from its ensemble cast. Prepare for an intricate and thrilling heist in "The Italian Job," a film that combines sleek action with clever plot twists. The story follows a group of skilled thieves, led by Charlie Croker (played by Mark Wahlberg), as they plan to steal a fortune in gold bars. With precision driving, elaborate schemes, and unexpected turns, "The Italian Job" keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

Best Action Movies of All Time: Unleashing Adrenaline-Fueled Excitement

When it comes to best action movies to watch, there's no shortage of heart-pounding thrills and jaw-dropping stunts. In this blog post, we'll be taking a look at some of the best action movies of all time that have left audiences on the edge of their seats, craving for more. From iconic performances to mind-blowing action sequences, these films have it all. So, buckle up and get ready for an exhilarating ride through the world of action cinema.

Die Hard (1988)

No list of action movies would be complete without mentioning "Die Hard." Released in 1988, this film redefined the genre and introduced us to the legendary John McClane, played by Bruce Willis. As a New York cop caught in a high-rise building taken over by terrorists, McClane showcases his resourcefulness and wit as he battles against all odds to save the day. With its intense action, clever dialogue, and an iconic performance by Willis, "Die Hard" remains a timeless classic that continues to influence action movies to this day as the best streaming action movies.

Top Gun (1986)

If you're looking for a film that combines thrilling action with a touch of nostalgia, "Top Gun" should be at the top of your list. Starring Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a talented fighter pilot, this 1986 movie takes us into the exhilarating world of naval aviation. With intense aerial dogfights, heart-stopping stunts, and a memorable soundtrack, "Top Gun" captures the adrenaline-fueled excitement of military aviation like no other. Cruise's charismatic performance and the film's high-energy action make it a must-watch for action movie enthusiasts.

Pacific Rim (2013)

When it comes to epic-scale action, "Pacific Rim" delivers in spades. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, this 2013 film introduces us to a world where humanity battles colossal creatures known as Kaijus using towering robots called Jaegers. With its awe-inspiring visual effects, intense fight sequences, and a touch of futuristic technology, "Pacific Rim" offers a thrilling spectacle that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie's larger-than-life action and imaginative world-building make it a standout in the genre and a testament to the power of visual storytelling.

John Wick (2014)

In recent years, the "John Wick" franchise has become synonymous with high-octane action and relentless gunplay. Starring Keanu Reeves as the titular character, a retired hitman seeking revenge, these films are a masterclass in stylish action choreography. With its intricate fight scenes, innovative gunplay, and a captivating story, the John Wick series has garnered a cult following and solidified Reeves' status as an action star. If you're craving non-stop action and a charismatic lead, look no further than the world of John Wick. The John Wick movie series is one of the top action movies to stream.

Mission Impossible (1996)

Since its inception in 1996, the "Mission Impossible" franchise has continued to push the boundaries of the action genre. Led by Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a skilled secret agent, these films are known for their high-stakes missions, dazzling stunts, and intricate plot twists. Whether it's scaling skyscrapers, engaging in intense car chases, or engaging in hand-to-hand combat, Cruise's commitment to performing his own stunts elevates the realism and excitement of the series. With its thrilling action and intricate espionage plots, the Mission Impossible franchise remains a staple for action movie lovers.

Enter The Dragon (1973)

It stars the legendary Bruce Lee, who also co-wrote the script. The movie follows Lee's character, a martial artist named Lee, as he participates in a martial arts tournament on a remote island. Lee is recruited by a British intelligence agent to investigate the tournament organizer, who is suspected of being involved in criminal activities. "Enter The Dragon" is known for its iconic fight scenes, showcasing Bruce Lee's unparalleled skill and athleticism.

The film not only revolutionized martial arts cinema but also introduced Bruce Lee to mainstream audiences around the world. It has become a classic in the action genre and cemented Bruce Lee's status as a martial arts legend.

Gladiator (2000)

Directed by Ridley Scott, the renowned movie stars Russell Crowe plays the lead role. Set in ancient Rome, "Gladiator" follows the story of Maximus Decimus Meridius, who is a loyal general turned gladiator. After being betrayed and left for dead by the crooked Roman emperor Commodus, Maximus seeks revenge and fights his way to the top to challenge Commodus in the gladiatorial arena.

The Equalizer (2014)

The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua, starring Denzel Washington in the lead. The film tells the story of Robert McCall, a man with a mysterious past and special skills. When he encounters a young girl trapped by dangerous Russian gangsters, he can't just stand by and watch. Robert unleashes his unique abilities to protect the innocent and seek justice. "The Equalizer" offers a thrilling mix of intense action and suspense. Denzel Washington delivers a captivating performance as the vigilante hero, adding depth to the character.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Directed by Paul Greengrass, the film stars Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, a man on a mission to discover the truth about his past while being hunted by the CIA. Through intense action scenes and a suspenseful storyline, Bourne sets out to unravel the mystery behind his identity and confront those responsible for his troubled history.

Where to Watch the Best Action Movies

For those in search of the best action movies to watch, several online streaming platforms offer a variety of options. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ host a wide range of action films that cater to different tastes and preferences. These platforms provide easy access to a diverse selection of action-packed movies that are sure to keep viewers entertained. However, keep in mind that most of these platforms require a subscription or come with a high price; they offer limited access with ads starting at $10 monthly! Here is where screenify.tv stands out.

Screenify.tv

For just $2.99 per month, you can have access to a wide range of action-packed movies that this guide has provided. This is a great deal considering the cost of other streaming platforms. With screenify.tv, you don't have to worry about paying for multiple subscriptions or breaking the bank to enjoy your favorite action movies. It's a budget-friendly option that gives you all the entertainment you need in one place.

⇛ WATCH ACTION MOVIES ON SCREENIFY ⇚

So, if you're looking for a convenient and affordable way to watch the best action movies, screenify.tv is the way to go. What are you waiting for? Sign up now with screenify.tv!

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.