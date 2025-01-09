Less than two weeks before he begins his second term as the US President, Donald Trump has alarmed his neighbours and NATO allies by indicating an imperialist agenda for territorial expansion.

At a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday, Trump suggested that he could use even military force to acquire Greenland and the Panama Canal, and economic force to annex Canada. He also wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America".

Trump's comments follow calls for regime change in Germany and Britain by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is going to be a key member of the Trump administration. Musk is close to Trump, though it is not clear whether the incoming president shares Musk's ideas.

America's neighbours and European allies nevertheless are distraught and anxious about the intentions of the new US administration. European members of NATO remember how Trump threatened to quit the alliance during his first term, asking why America provides funds and military support for Europe's security. He forced them to contribute more for their security.

But US allies are now more worried after his expansionist utterances. They were already unsure of whether they could trust him over what they saw as the growing Russian threat after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Why Trump Wants Greenland

Greenland, a semi-autonomous part of Denmark, is the world's largest island and has huge strategic importance. Located between Russia and the US, it is a part of the Arctic region, which hosts a key US military base, has vast oil and gas reserves, and produces vital minerals. It has also been attracting Russian and Chinese attention.

Trump tried but failed to buy Greenland during his first term. He has argued that the island is crucial to US military efforts to track Chinese and Russian ships. He also questioned the legitimacy of Denmark's claim to the island, without providing any evidence. During the Second World War, when Denmark was under Nazi occupation, Greenland was occupied by the United States. But the US handed the island back to Denmark after the war.

Leaders of Greenland and Denmark—a longtime US ally and a member of NATO—have made it clear that Greenland is not for sale. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has reiterated that "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders" and that only the local population could determine its future. That comment was endorsed by Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede.

The Importance Of Panama Canal

Trump has long been talking about taking over the Panama Canal, which has been under the control of the eponymous country since 1999. Although built by the US in early 1900 to facilitate the transit of its vessels, Washington relinquished the canal's control to Panama under a treaty signed by President Carter in 1977. Trump has been attacking that deal, and this week, when Carter's body was lying in state, he again criticised the former president for signing the treaty. He says the ownership of the Panama Canal is crucial for America's economic as well as defence interests. Trump claims that the canal is being operated by China and thus has become an important security issue. Panama has dismissed the charge and insisted the canal will not be handed back to the US. Although China is indeed the second largest user of the Panama Canal after the US, there is no evidence that Beijing controls it.

Will Canada Join The US?

In recent weeks, Trump has also been calling for the merger of Canada—a founder of NATO and a prominent American trading and military partner—with the United States. Canada shares with the US the largest land border in the world, drawn in the late 1700. "You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security," declared Trump at his news conference on Tuesday.

Trump did not suggest the use of military force to annex Canada, though he did say that he could use economic force to press his idea. The outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted that there is not "a snowball's chance in hell" of the two countries merging.

Over 200 years ago, there were attempts by the US to annex Canada, but none in recent times. The issue was reignited by Trump last month when he called Trudeau the Governor of Canada after their meeting in Florida. The comment was initially seen as a joke, but since then, Trump has repeated his demand a few times that Canada should be part of the United States. There is no evidence that Canadians want to join the US. But, undoubtedly, they are worried that Trump's threat of economic tariffs will make Canada's already strained economy worse and their lives harder.

Musk's Meddling In Europe

Musk, who helped Trump win his election in November, has for the past few months been supporting far-right political parties and activists in Europe in the name of free speech, much to the resentment of traditional centrist and leftist parties. He obviously believes that he could help far-right parties win in countries where elections are due. They are already in power in half a dozen European countries and have been gaining ground in others.

The billionaire businessman has used his X network to back the far-right AfD party in Germany, which is going to the polls later this month. This has angered people not only in Germany but elsewhere in Europe too. The French President, Emmanuel Macron, accused Musk of meddling in European politics and backing a “reactionary movement” across the world.

Musk has also repeatedly attacked Britain's prime minister, Keir Starmer, who came to power after a landslide victory last summer. On Monday, he said on X that “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government”. He wants the far-right Reform Party led by Nigel Farage to come to power in Britain. Musk has called for Starmer to be imprisoned, accusing him of failing young white girls when as chief prosecutor he did not take action against men of Pakistani origin for political reasons—a charge dismissed by Starmer. The Tesla boss's intervention, however, has revived a prominent issue in the UK, prompting the British government to announce new measures to tackle such crimes in future.

Trump Can Embolden Others

It remains to be seen whether Trump will back Musk's calls for regime change in European countries. Given his unpredictable nature, no one can be sure how serious he will be in implementing his stated imperialist agenda. His threats and instincts cannot be dismissed and need to be taken seriously.

As the new leader of the world's only real superpower, Trump can be unstoppable. This will be his second and final term, and he would not be too worried about American public opinion, though his imperialist agenda will be popular among a large section of people in his country.

If Trump does put through his expansionist threats, it will be easier for other powers to do the same, altogether putting at risk the current global order. China has not ruled out using force to take over Taiwan. It is also in dispute with almost all its neighbours over territorial claims.

Russia is unlikely to pull out of Ukraine without forcing it to cede territory, making its other neighbours nervous. Trump's action could also embolden Israel and other powers in the Middle East.

(Naresh Kaushik is a senior journalist and commentator based in London.)

