Indian politics has reached a critical juncture, where finding a resolution to the current turmoil seems elusive. While dissent and disagreements are inherent to political discourse, they should not translate into anti-national activities. Ideological conflicts are a natural part of politics and, ideally, should lead to constructive criticism aimed at improving public welfare policies rather than being driven solely by a quest for power. However, the current political climate does not bode well for India. Since the general election results, the role of the opposition has increased, but it is troubling to note that the opposition's significance appears to be diminishing.

In a democratic country like India, a strong opposition is generally seen as a positive force. Yet, when ideological differences devolve into hate politics, it becomes a serious concern. Today's opposition seems so disoriented that it is willing to abandon truth and national security in favour of political gains. This was evident when opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, often criticized for his short-sightedness, took it upon himself to present a distorted image of India overseas. His remarks, which frequently criticize India's unity and diversity, reflect a troubling trend. At times, he portrays Hindus as violent or intolerant, while other times, he aligns with Western perspectives to undermine Indian culture and the freedoms of Indian women, calling them myths.

Rahul Gandhi failed to mention to his American audience that Narendra Modi has actively promoted women's rights. Instead, he questioned the entire electoral process, alleging that the BJP manipulated the Election Commission (EC) and claiming that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were hacked, implying that the results would have been different if the EC had been non-partisan. Critics argue that these claims undermine Modi's third term. Such statements could be music to the ears of nations like Pakistan and China, which have little regard for Indian interests and could use this as an opportunity to further their own agenda.

It is dishonest and detrimental to highlight India's alleged problems with exaggerations and falsehoods to score political points and present oneself favourably abroad. This raises questions about the underlying motives: Is this meant to portray India as a fractured nation and a dysfunctional democracy, thereby inviting foreign intervention?

Even more concerning are Rahul Gandhi's comments regarding Sikhs. During his time in the United States, he suggested that the core issue in India was whether Sikhs could wear a turban, carry a kada, or visit a gurdwara. His frequent criticism of India during his foreign travels, including engaging with individuals associated with an anti-India agenda, is highly objectionable. Notably, figures like Ilhan Omar, who have criticized Kashmir's status, align with the INC and Rahul's political stances.

A report sponsored by Friends of Democracy (an organization linked to George Soros), titled "The Modi Mirage: New Study Indicates a Decline in India's Global Reputation under BJP," was released on May 6, 2024, coinciding with the Indian elections. This report, curated by Professor Irfan Nooruddin of Georgetown University, Dr. Subir Sinha of London University, and Dr. Ritumbra Manuvie of Groningen University, synthesizes research from sources like Pew Research Centre, V-Dem, and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. These sources have been involved in anti-India propaganda.

Rahul Gandhi's portrayal of India as a caste-obsessed society where people cannot freely practice their faith and where certain groups are unsafe is erroneous and misleading. His statements, which reflect the views of social media influencers from specific castes and those advocating for a separate Kashmir, undermine the unity and integrity of India. Such objectionable rhetoric from the INC only serves to harm India's global standing and its internal cohesion.

Rahul Gandhi believes that affirmative action will revive the Congress Party in India. He has repeatedly criticized the country's backward castes and communities for their lack of opportunities. His remarks abroad portray India as a Brahmin-Baniya nexus where no one else can succeed. This narrative is misleading and undermines the significant efforts India has made since independence to uplift large sections of its population, who endured centuries of foreign rule. Such statements discredit the efforts of his party to offer all Indians a fair chance, especially considering the Gandhi family's long history of leadership in independent India.

Gandhi also falsely accuses the RSS, which is linked to the BJP, of devaluing certain Indian languages and cultures. He claims that the RSS and its affiliates view Tamil, Marathi, Manipuri, and Bengali as inferior. However, Rahul Gandhi overlooks Prime Minister Modi's efforts to celebrate India's diverse languages and traditions. For instance, Modi has repeatedly hailed Tamil as one of the world's oldest languages and the BJP manifesto promises to promote Tamil globally. The government has also initiated the annual Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long celebration highlighting the ancient ties between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi, aiming to bridge the north-south divide that has been politically manipulated by some factions.

The recent UNCIRF (UN Commission on International Religious Freedom) report, which labels India as a 'country of particular concern,' seems to reflect a coordinated and biased narrative aimed at undermining India's rising status as a global power. Such interventions, often misguided, raise serious questions about the understanding of India's cultural fabric and reflect the biases of those behind them. The campaign against India abroad involves various fronts with lofty names but similar motives, all working to tarnish India's global image. Reports by organizations like V-Dem, which are perceived to have a colonial bias, circulate in India's political discourse, often targeting the Modi Government.

India is poised for significant progress, and a strong and resurgent India is not in the interests of many global powers. The year 2024 is a turning point in Indian history, marked by attempts to erode nationalistic sentiments through slanted narratives aimed at dividing society. Despite these efforts, India continues to advance towards its goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The Congress Party and the INDI Alliance, which Rahul Gandhi has derisively mocked, have adopted divisive narratives against Narendra Modi and BJP leaders. This stance is particularly intriguing given India's commitment to pluralism and respect for all communities.

Rahul Gandhi's approach, driven by divisive and appeasement politics, ultimately harms both the Hindu community and the nation. A leadership that represents all Indians, rather than specific communities, is essential. Rahul Gandhi's remarks reveal political immaturity and an anti-national agenda. His statements on global platforms seem more focused on scoring political points rather than fostering constructive dialogue. His actions raise doubts about whether he aims to promote or tarnish India's image for personal gain. It is crucial to oppose such divisive politics to protect India's democracy and cultural values.

(Rajiv Tuli is a columnist and commentator, and Dr. Barthwal teaches Political Science at Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi.)

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal.