Opinion: Operation Lotus Is On In Goa - Just Deferred

After the toppling of Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra by the BJP and what became the "Eknath Shinde Sena", an attempt on Congress legislators in Goa was inevitable.

The famous signed affidavits pledging loyalty to the Congress and the oaths taken in temples and churches became moot as six of 11 Congress MLAs went AWOL. For once, the Congress acted promptly, sacking its leader of opposition (LoP) Michael Lobo and publicly blaming ex-Congress Chief Minister Digambar Kamat. The party called them BJP agents who "were trying for a two-third split in the Congress and offering huge money to MLAs to cross over," said Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Congress's Goa in-charge.

To avoid action under the anti-defection law, the BJP needs eight Congress MLAs on its side.

Significantly, Michael Lobo, who seems to be the rebels' points person, was a complete newcomer to the Congress. He joined the party only in January this year, just before the election, and he was still made the Leader of Opposition despite the reservations of many local Goa Congress leaders.

Sonia Gandhi, interim Congress president, also rushed in Mukul Wasnik late on Sunday night for firefighting. The Goa assembly session begins today. Not entirely coincidental is the presence in Goa of BJP's current strategist, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, to steer the rebellion in the Congress ranks to a merger with the BJP. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, however, claimed Mr Yadav was in Goa to guide a cabinet shuffle.

Sunday morning for the Congress began with huge buzz and speculation that the BJP had pulled a "Shinde" on them, spiriting away all but one MLA. Throughout the day, rival camps took turns to brief the media. Once Mr Yadav landed, the Congress seemed to crumble, especially as they couldn't get hold of their MLAs. Resort politics - the euphemism for corralling of legislators while offering inducements to switch sides - loomed but with the assembly session starting today, the BJP wanted the merger as a fait accompli to the Speaker.

A BJP legislator quipped: "They brought Maharashtra MLAs to Goa, a resort hub. Where will they take the Congress guys now?"

Dinesh Gundu Rao publicly rubbished rumours of a Congress merger with the BJP and promised a show of unity at a press conference. The press waited, and waited as the presser kept getting delayed with Rao dialing legislators and Delhi desperately. One legislator, it was claimed, had a car breakdown when he was on his way to the presser. Another MLA's excuse was he was "praying in church".

So what do these Goa developments mean for both the parties? The BJP had only formed the government in Goa in February and wanted Congress legislators to merge with the party.

Currently, the BJP has forced a vertical split in the Congress party with plans for a merger on hold until the session is over.

Make no mistake - Goa's version of "Operation Lotus" is well and truly on track. It will soon gobble up the Congress's MLAs, a la Uddhav Thackeray's Sena in Maharashtra.

The Congress is battling an existential crisis in Goa as the BJP seems to be working at a "Congress-mukt Goa" (a Goa free from the Congress). While six of its legislators are ready to join the BJP, the Congress is desperate to hold on to them and ensure that loyalists feel rewarded. A meeting with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi is being planned for the apparently wavering Goa legislators.

The BJP has put the Congress on notice. No political move is off-limits after its Maharashtra success.

(Swati Chaturvedi is an author and a journalist who has worked with The Indian Express, The Statesman and The Hindustan Times.)

