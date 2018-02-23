Imran Khan married his spiritual guru Bushra Maneka on Sunday, ending weeks of speculation about the union

Imran Khan's second marriage was with Reham Khan, then a TV anchor, which lasted barely 10 months

Imran Khan had first tied the knot with Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years in 2004

Imran Khan at a rally in Mianwali, Pakistan (October, 2012)